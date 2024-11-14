Jokowi believes Melki-Johni can develop NTT



Kupang, Vox NTT – Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi believes that candidates Melki Laka Lena and Johni Asadoma number 2 in the NTT gubernatorial election have the ability to make NTT a developed province. Jokowi's confidence was not given like that. Indonesia's 7th president summoned Melki Laka Lena and Johni Asadoma to meet him in Jakarta last week. The two pairs of candidates supported by 11 political parties in the coalition also received the full support of Jokowi, who had previously launched many strategic projects within NTT. Jokowi's support is not just symbolic, but a form of trust in Melki and Johni to continue and strengthen the foundations of development he started at NTT. Under Jokowi's leadership, NTT has undergone a transformation with the development of important infrastructure such as roads, bridges and drinking water facilities that have facilitated access and improved people's living standards. Jokowi sees Melki-Johni as a couple who have the capacity and strong commitment to pursue these projects with a sustainable approach and with a focus on empowering local communities. Melki, Deputy Chairman of Commission IX DPR RI for the period 2019-2024, born in Kupang on December 10, 1976, is known as a figure who constantly fights for the rights of the people of NTT at the national level, especially at the national level . health and social protection sectors. “Mr. Jokowi’s support is not only an honor, but a mandate for us to ensure that development results can continue to be felt and expanded for the well-being of the people of NTT,” Melki said. Johanis Asadoma or Johni, a retired national police officer who once served as NTT regional police chief, also brings long experience in maintaining regional stability and security. Born in Denpasar on January 8, 1966, the 1989 Police Academy graduate is known for his strong leadership and integrity. “Pak Jokowi's trust in us is a great motivation to continue development with the safety and comfort of NTT residents as a priority,” Johni emphasized. The Melki-Johni couple emphasized that with Jokowi's guidance and support, they will focus on developing NTT's strategic sectors, such as tourism and agriculture, to make NTT increasingly well-known and competitive on the national and international scene. “NTT's potential is very great and this is the ideal time to continue moving forward, with the support initiated by Pak Jokowi,” Melki said. With enthusiasm to continue Jokowi's vision for NTT, Melki and Johni are optimistic about their ability to make this province more prosperous, more independent and a source of pride for all its residents. As a province classified as underdeveloped, the reason why Jokowi supports Melki Johni is of course trust. Believe that these two personalities have the quality, ability and network to build NTT. [*]

