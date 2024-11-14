Politics
“If I'm a celebrity it's a disaster, politicians will be lining up to be humiliated in 2025”
I'm A Celebrity bosses have outlined a knockout line-up for the 2024 series, featuring stars from across showbiz, from Coleen Rooney to former professional boxer Barry McGuigan.
After listening to Ant and Dec's pleas (and many watching at home), the politicians were banned entirely from the 2024 line-up after the controversy surrounding Nigel Farage and Matt Hancock.
I'm sure most people felt the same relief that none of former Conservative prime ministers Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson or Liz Truss were spotted landing at Brisbane Airport in Australia. Don't worry, they won't be this year's latecomers (it's Love Island's Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles).
Thanks to Channel 4's coverage of the US election, we know that Johnson would likely have tried to smuggle in a copy of his memoir Unleashed and continued to talk about it until the rest of the camp's famous comrades begged him to Stop. It wouldn't have been a huge surprise if he had agreed to do the series since his father Stanley was a star of the 2017 series.
Last year, that eye-watering sum was arguably wasted on politics, with TV bosses blowing Farage's budget with his 1.5 million paycheck. Every year there is at least one celebrity in the queue who receives a large sum of money to entice them to temporarily abandon their luxurious lifestyle.
This year's big winner is Rooney, who is rumored to earn more than 1.5 million after years of saying 'no' to the ITV show. Before the show had a chance to start, the WAG reassured everyone that she was going to pull out all the stops after her big payday. Rooney has shut down her claims that she is being excluded from some Bushtucker trials after tabloids said she could be excluded for health reasons, as she suffers from reactive arthritis.
“I can’t wait to try it out,” she said in an Instagram video. “There has been a lot of news saying I can't take part in trials due to certain illnesses, but I can confirm that I can take part in all trials. I am not excluded from any.”
That alone means Rooney will be trying to convince us (and TV bosses) that she's worth her money in the jungle and that it's a tall order.
I think we can count on the WAG to denounce any crimes committed in the camps. If anyone dares to try 2017's Strawberry Gate, where Amir Khan and Iain Lee secretly ate the prize food all to themselves, camp mates need not worry, Wagatha Christie will be on the case .
Rooney's nemesis Rebekah Vardy starred in the 2017 series. Farage scared away millions of viewers, but this year it's his former campmate Vardy who won't want to attend the opening of the show. show in the jungle. Vardy boarded a flight from the UK for a week's holiday in Dubai, according to the Daily Mail, but the former campmate will likely be the center of Ant and Decs Wagatha Christie's jokes.
The only person to watch out for in the jungle is Tulisa Contostavlos. While she may not tell everyone what she's afraid of during the Bushtucker trials, the N-Dubz star has endured much worse nastiness in the public eye with the 2013 drug trial and sex leak type.
Who can blame the singer if she uses her fees to help her quit showbiz? Most recently she said Fearne Cotton's Happy Place Podcast: “The music industry is wild, it's ridiculous. I've been through most of it. I'll be out in two years. I'm going into real estate next year. I think I'll be back always for N-Dubz But I think the person I have become is a public figure who doesn't really like being in the public eye.
Meanwhile, Gen Z YouTuber GK Barry and DJ Dean McCullough are hoping Im A Celebrity will raise their profiles. It worked wonderfully for DJ Jordan North, but not so much for influencer Nella Rose who got into a series of explosive arguments and engaged in a feud with Fred Sirieix.
My money is on McFly's Danny Jones to win the series. McFly stars have a good history of winning reality shows (Jones included since he won The Masked Singer as Piranha). His bandmates Harry Judd won the Glitterball Trophy for Strictly Come Dancing and Dougie Poynter won I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here (while Tom Fletcher didn't win Strictly, his wife Giovanni Fletcher did won I'm A Celeb in the Castle).
There are some big celebrity names including: former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, ex-boxer Barry McGuigan, Jane Moore, Melvin Odoom and Alan Halsall.
Retaining Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles from Love Island is a smart move. (They have not yet been officially confirmed.)
Rev's comment about having a “dark heart” on Strictly in response to the misconduct scandal suggests we might be in for some interesting campfire discussions later in the series, particularly with former Strictly pro Mabuse in the camp. The BBC won't be worried, as blind comedian Chris McCausland single-handedly made the 20th series a success.
In true Love Island bombshell style, Higgins is likely to ruffle a few feathers. Anyone who watched Love Island in 2019 knows she's not afraid of confrontation, but she's also great fun.
But if this year is a surprise ratings disaster, I'm sure there will be plenty of politicians lining up to humiliate themselves in the 2025 series. By then, perhaps Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to seek free trip to Australia?
Editor's note: ITV never comments on speculation regarding celebrity fees.
