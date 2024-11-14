Donald Trump meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office





President-elect Donald Trump met with President Joe Biden Wednesday morning after a session with House Republicans, marking Trump's first trip to Washington, D.C. since his decisive election victory and as his administration quickly takes shape.

Trump and Biden met in the Oval Office after the president extended an invitation to his successor. This is a traditional courtesy that was not extended to Biden by Trump in 2020, as he refused to acknowledge his election defeat. In 2016, Trump met former President Barack Obama in the Oval Office and called it a “great honor.”

“Politics is hard,” Trump told Biden during the photo op in front of a scrum of reporters after Biden welcomed him. “And in many cases, it's not a very beautiful world, but it's a beautiful world today. And I really appreciate such a smooth transition. It will be as smooth as possible. And I really appreciate that.

Biden congratulated Trump and said he “looks forward to a smooth transition… Welcome back.”

The two men have not appeared together in public since this summer's presidential debate during which they traded insults, with the president saying Trump had “the morals of an alley cat” and Trump suggesting Biden was so confused that he didn't even realize what he had. I just said it. Ultimately, Biden delivered a performance considered so disastrous that his campaign quickly collapsed and he left the race.

Earlier Wednesday morning, House Speaker Mike Johnson told gathered Republicans they owed Trump their gratitude, calling him the “comeback king” as the final House races are called; the GOP is expected to win a narrow majority. Trump endorsed Johnson's return as president in front of congressional Republicans, many of whom appeared stunned, filming cellphone footage of the new president.

At the first meeting, Trump suggested he might amend the Constitution to retain his leadership after his second four-year term; American presidents are allowed two terms, according to constitutional limits.

“I suspect I won't run again unless you say, 'He's good, we need to find something else,'” Trump said to laughter from lawmakers.

Elon Musk was in attendance, sitting among the House Republicans. At one point, Trump praised the tech CEO, a major financial supporter of his campaign who now has a place in the new administration, helping to lead a proposed new agency to “dismantle government bureaucracy.” The SpaceX and Tesla CEO received a standing ovation from congressional Republicans, and Trump complimented his rockets.

More to come.

