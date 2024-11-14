Biden and Trump promise smooth transition in White House meeting





Watch: Moment when Trump and Biden meet at the White House

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump both made the case for a “smooth” transfer of power in their first meeting since Trump won the presidential election last week.

Speaking in the Oval Office at the White House, Biden said he was “looking forward to…a smooth transition” and told the president-elect that his team would “do everything in our power to make sure you are housed.”

Trump responded by thanking Biden and saying, “I very much appreciate a transition so smooth that it will be as smooth as possible.”

The cordial exchange marked a contrast with the last presidential election, when Trump did not invite Biden to the White House after Biden's 2020 victory, contrary to tradition.

Trump falsely claimed the election was rigged, a claim he repeated often during the last election campaign.

Wednesday's meeting marked the first time Trump set foot in the White House in four years.

The two leaders took part in a quick photoshoot, before sitting in front of a lit fireplace, where they exchanged pleasantries in front of the cameras.

“Welcome back,” Biden told Trump.

“Politics is difficult, and in many cases the world is not a very pleasant world, but it is a pleasant world today, and I very much appreciate a transition so smooth that it will be as smooth as possible, and I really appreciate that, Joe,” Trump responded.

If tradition prevailed during the meeting between Biden and Trump, it was not the same for First Lady Jill Biden and Trump's wife, Melania.

Mrs. Trump did not accompany her husband to the White House. The wife of the president-elect and the current first lady usually have tea while their husbands meet.

Ms. Biden instead stood by the president as he welcomed Trump and handed him a handwritten letter addressed to Ms. Trump.

In this letter, she expressed “the desire of her team to help with the transition,” according to the White House.

After the on-camera meeting, Trump and Biden retreated to a more private setting where they spoke for nearly two hours.

They are expected to have discussed a number of issues, ranging from U.S. foreign policy to the logistics of the transfer of power.

According to the White House, Trump's new chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and Biden's chief of staff, Jeff Zients, joined the two for part of the meeting, reports CBS News, the BBC's US media partner .

As Trump and Biden met, Senate Republicans came together to elect their new majority leader, choosing South Dakota Sen. John Thune after two rounds of voting.

Also Wednesday afternoon, CBS projected that Republicans had taken control of the House of Representatives, giving Trump support in both the House and Senate.

The president-elect is still working on selecting new members of his administration before his inauguration on January 20.

His latest appointments include Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, and billionaire supporter Elon Musk in a new cost-cutting role.

About 4,000 political appointments are expected to be made before Trump's inauguration in late January. The process can take months.

