What is happening to Donald Trump's criminal conviction? Here are some ways to do it





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's election victory has created a conundrum for the judge overseeing his criminal case in New York. Can he go ahead and convict the president-elect, or could that hinder Trump's constitutional responsibility to lead the nation?

Court documents released Tuesday revealed that Judge Juan M. Merchan effectively stayed the case until at least Nov. 19, while he and attorneys for both sides rule on what should happen next. Trump's sentencing was tentatively scheduled for November 26.

Trump's lawyers are urging Merchan to act in the interests of justice and overturn the verdict, the first criminal conviction of a former and future U.S. president.

Manhattan prosecutors told Merchan they want to find a path forward that balances the competing interests of the jury's verdict and Trump's responsibilities as president.

Here are some scenarios for what could happen next:

Wait until Trump leaves office

If Merchan wants to preserve the verdict without disrupting Trump's presidency, he could choose to delay sentencing until the president-elect leaves office in 2029.

Trump would be 82 years old at the end of his second term and would be more than a decade removed from the events at the heart of the case.

Trump's conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records involves his efforts to hide a $130,000 payment during his 2016 presidential campaign to cover up porn actor Stormy Daniels who claimed she had sex with him years earlier, which he denies.

If he chooses to wait, Merchan may not be on the bench by then. His current term ends before Trump leaves office.

Grant Trump's request for immunity

Another way for Merchan to get rid of the case would be to grant Trump's earlier request to overturn the verdict because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July that granted presidents broad immunity against criminal prosecution.

The judge had said he would issue his ruling on Tuesday, but that was before Trump's election victory upended the schedule.

The high court's ruling grants former presidents immunity from prosecution for official acts and prohibits a prosecutor from using evidence of official acts to try to prove that their personal conduct violated the law.

Trump's lawyers argue that prosecutors tainted the case with testimony about his first term and other evidence that should not have been allowed. Prosecutors said the ruling did not allow the jury's verdict to be changed.

The judge could order a new trial to take place after Trump leaves office or dismiss the indictment entirely.

Wait for a federal court to rule

Merchan could choose to delay things until the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rules on Trump's earlier attempt to move the case from state court to federal court.

Trump's lawyers appealed the decision by federal judges in Manhattan to deny the transfer. Their argument: Trump's case belongs in federal court because, as a former president, he has the right to assert immunity and seek impeachment.

However, waiting for the appeals court to rule could lead to further delays in the future. The court gave prosecutors until January 13 to respond to Trump's appeal. It's a week before he takes the oath of office. Once Trump is in the White House, his legal team could present new arguments around presidential immunity.

Case dismissed

Merchan could end the case immediately by overturning Trump's conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records. He could drop the indictment.

This would mean there will be no convictions or sanctions, sparing the president-elect the possibility of prison time or other sanctions.

Trump's lawyers insist that dismissing the case is the only way to avoid unconstitutional obstacles to his ability to govern.

Prosecutors acknowledged the unprecedented circumstances in which Trump's conviction collided with his election, but also said the jury's verdict should stand.

Proceeding with sentencing

Merchan could also opt for none of the above and move on to sentencing or at least try, barring an appeal from Trump's lawyers.

Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University, said the question of whether the case would result in a conviction could go either way.

Either way, he said, it probably won't be a prison sentence.

The charges against Trump carry a range of penalties ranging from a fine or probation to up to four years in prison.

Any prison sentence would likely be blocked or suspended in some way, but a lesser sentence would likely not hamper Trump significantly, Somin said.

Associated Press reporter Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.

