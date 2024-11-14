



The daughter of former cricketer Lord Botham has fended off an unnecessarily aggressive and accusatory attack on her father over his failure to stand for Westminster. Sarah Botham said it was never a secret that independent MPs' presence in Parliament would be limited due to their residence in the North East and their commitments. She also pointed out that her father had always said he would not come just to collect his allowance and highlighted his continued work through the Beefys Charity Foundation, which supports a range of good causes. These include Blood Cancer UK and the Batten Disease Family Association (BDFA), which raises awareness and funds research into this deadly genetic disease. Ms Botham rallied to her father's defense after her Labor counterpart, Lord Foulkes of Cumnock, claimed Lord Botham never attended because he was always in Australia earning money from to foot massagers, a reference to its appearance in television commercials. He made these criticisms during a debate on the reform of the unelected chamber, which highlighted the participation of members in the debates. But in a rebuke to Lord Foulkes' unnecessarily aggressive and accusatory attack on my father, Ms Botham said: This seems to be a rather petulant approach from an 82-year-old man. She added: My father is currently far more active in the House of Lords than Lord Foulkes appreciates, even if he does not physically visit the Westminster building. It is never a secret that his actual presence in the house would be limited due to his busy diary and the fact that he lives in the North East of England. He always said he wouldn't show up just to get his allowance. Ms Botham highlighted that her father's charitable efforts also included working with MPs on issues and said he would be involved in relevant all-party parliamentary groups, including on blood cancer and cricket. Highlighting that some of the work was of a sensitive nature and took place behind the scenes, she added: It's not just about what happens in the public domain, which is why what Lord Foulkes has said publicly is really disappointing. It's probably best that in the future, if someone tries to discredit another peer, they check the facts first. Under current rules, there is no need to participate beyond a single participation during a parliamentary session for a peer to retain their seat. Lord Botham was made a life peer in 2020 after being appointed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and was also appointed as a trade envoy to Australia, an interest which ended in July this year. According to parliamentary records, he has only spoken twice in the House, most recently in November 2020, and has not voted since July 2021. Over the past four years, he has filed a total of five written questions, including three last month regarding private school taxation. A requirement for members of the unelected house to participate had been proposed by Labor as part of a package of Lords reforms in its election manifesto, alongside a mandatory retirement age of 80 and the removal of peers hereditary. However, only the latter proposal is currently being put forward in the House of Lords (hereditary peers) Bill, which was supported by the Commons, but faces a bumpy ride in the Upper House.

