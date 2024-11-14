



Boris Johnson has launched a scathing attack on Keir Starmer's Britain, calling the current situation a shocking attack on free speech and comparing it to the actions of a “woke Securitate”, a reference to the notorious secret police of communist-era Romania. In a fiery statement on X, Boris reacted to recent reports that a journalist was visited by police following a social media post, calling it an appalling attack on civil liberties. The former prime minister questioned how Britain could teach other countries about freedom of speech when its own citizens are targeted for expressing their views online. It's terrible. How can Starmers Britain teach other countries about freedom of speech when an innocent journalist comes knocking – for a tweet? Our police are struggling with burglaries and violent crime. They are forced to behave like an awakened Securitate. https://t.co/HaXc1tsokW – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 13, 2024 It's terrible, Johnson said. How can Starmers Britain teach other countries about freedom of speech when an innocent journalist comes knocking over a tweet? Our police force is busy with burglaries and violent crime. They are being forced to behave like a woke Securitate and this must stop. “Police resources are being misused” Johnson, who led the country through Brexit and the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, has minced no words in criticizing what he sees as poor allocation of police resources. He said officers should focus on tackling real crimes, such as the increase in burglaries, knife crime and other violent crime plaguing communities across the country. The former prime minister's comments come amid growing concerns that the UK's police forces are being drawn into police talk, rather than prioritizing serious crime. Critics argue that officers are increasingly being diverted to investigate so-called non-criminal hate incidents, such as offensive social media posts, at the expense of protecting citizens from real threats. A chilling effect on freedom of expression This latest incident involving a journalist being questioned over a tweet has sparked outrage among free speech advocates, who say a climate of fear is preventing people from speaking out on social media. Johnson's remarks will likely resonate with those who believe Britain is heading down a dangerous path toward censorship and suppression of dissenting voices. Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith said: “It’s scandalous. What we see is that the police force is transformed into the “thought” police and this is indeed George Orwell in 1984; very big brother. I feel sorry for the police who seem so poorly run that officers are forced into this nonsense. There is a real risk here of creating a deterrent effect, said a Conservative Party spokesperson. The police should not be used as weapons to enforce woke agendas. People are afraid to express their opinions, for fear of a knock at the door. Sir Keir Starmer, who once served as the UK's Director of Public Prosecutions, is facing increasing scrutiny over his perceived stance on free speech and law enforcement priorities. Critics accuse him of failing to resist what they see as an excess of state power. A growing debate Johnson's inflammatory remarks are likely to fuel the growing debate around free speech in Britain, as concerns grow over what many see as the creeping influence of woke ideology in public institutions . But as attorney Daniel ShenSmith clearly said: “This is outrageous and borders on abuse of power.” This is a case people need to cite: “Freedom of speech includes the right to offend, and even abuse, others” Scottow v. CPS [2020] EWHC 3421 (administrator). Give your opinion: Do you agree with Boris Johnson? Should police focus on actual crimes rather than tweets? Let us know in the comments below! Like that: As Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://conservativepost.co.uk/woke-securitate-boris-blasts-starmers-britain-for-stifling-free-speech-after-journalist-gets-knock-on-the-door-over-a-tweet/

