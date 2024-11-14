Politics
APEC 2024: Subianto, the president who will meet Dina Boluarte; He ran for president three times, used TikTok to his advantage, and was involved in controversy
The new president of a country located in the far southeast of Asia has arrived in Peru to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, a large-scale event where ties between member economies are strengthen and where bilateral agreements are negotiated, among others. main activities. His visit to the country did not go unnoticed as he will meet the president In Boluarte on Thursday November 14, 2024.
Boluarte Zegarra shaking hands Prabowo Subianto in the Government Palace, a place that was once the residence of the military dictator Francisco Morales Bermdez. On this occasion, there will be no trace of authoritarianism, since both represent democratic countries whose citizens expectantly observe the actions of their leaders.
If the arrival of the Sultan of Bruni, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, attracted attention for his fortune of 20 billion dollars and the luxurious plane in which he arrived in Peru, it is to be expected that the visit of Subianto also gets attention, although this time it doesn't. for their assets. His impact will lie in certain passages of his biography and in certain singular strategies he employed to win the support of his compatriots in the 2024 Indonesian presidential elections.
The Indonesian president has something in common with Keiko Fujimori: Both ran for president of their respective countries three times.. However, the difference is that the foreign politician achieved victory on his third attempt. In the February 14, 2024 election, he defeated former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.
According to the Indonesian Election Commission, Prabowo received 58% of the vote, compared to 24% for the former governor of Jakarta and 16% for the former governor of Central Java. But who is this politician who won in the first round in a country considered the third democracy in the world? Its past is not free of shadows, but it is not free of light either. Last year, videos of the candidate were circulating on TikTok that were said to have influenced young voters.
A few months before the 2024 Indonesian presidential elections, a political figure with a dark past was trying to project a new image. It is likely that more than one Indonesian over the age of 40 remembers him in his military uniform, the one he wore while serving as commander of the elite Pasukan Khusus (Kopassus) Corps between December 1995 and March 1998 On the other hand, many teenagers and young people, who in the 90s were children, would not share this reminiscence. However, social media has a tendency to bring historical passages to life and, at the same time, highlight aspects of the present that leave a lasting impression.
It was precisely during Subianto's presidential campaign that this impression was created. In 2023 and the first months of 2024, hilarious videos were posted on TikTok which, in some cases, were moving. In one of them, we see the candidate walking along a sort of podium, surrounded by the applause of those who attended the rally. As he walked, a young girl showed him a cat, hoping the politician would pet it or hold it. Amidst the cries, he continued on his way without noticing the animal. It wasn't until he sat down that he was able to see it and immediately went to get it.
Whether it was strategy or not, his connection with cats had an impact on young people. In several videos you can see him petting or carrying cats, but one stands out above the rest: Policemanyour pet. To the surprise of some, this feline has its own TikTok account.
With more than 138,000 followers on TikTok, this mascot would have helped the former Indonesian Minister of Defense under the government of Joko Widodo to project a new image, which inspires confidence among voters who have power in their hands. In the February 2024 election, millennials and members of Generation Z, who make up more than 50% of eligible voters, were instrumental in the outcome.
On October 20, 2024, Prabowo Subianto, 73, became President of the Republic, a position he had tried to obtain in 2014 and 2019. During these years, he faced Joko Widodo. However, his participation in politics is not recent, given that He was Minister of Defense under the Widodo government. His former political opponent could not run for president a third time, since the law prohibits it.
But his approach to the upper echelons of power did not happen a few years ago. In 1983, Subianto married Titiek Suharto, the second daughter of former President Haji Mohammad Soeharto (Suharto). The marriage took place while his father-in-law was still president, in an Indonesia that did not live under a democratic system.
In 1999, this country was able to breathe democracy after several decades. Before that year, the nation, made up of more than 17,500 islands, lived under a dictatorship during which injustices were committed. If we look at history, we can see that in March 1998, Suharto ran for a seventh term in Parliament, thus justifying his need for leadership to deal with the crisis ravaging the country. Congress approved its permanence, which sparked a series of protests and riots throughout the territory.
Added to this were internal divisions within his own party and discontent within the military ranks, which ultimately undermined his power and ultimately led the dictator to resign on May 21, 1998.
In 1998, Subianto, then commander of the Kopassus Special Forces, was dismissed from the armed forces after soldiers from that unit kidnapped and tortured political opponents of the Suharto regime. The politician who is now president has been accused of human rights violations. during his tenure as military leader in the final years of the Indonesian dictatorship.
For example, he is accused of having given the order to kidnap pro-democracy activists towards the end of Suharto's government. These kidnappings were the trigger for massive protests in Jakarta, which ultimately brought an end to authoritarian rule. Due to his alleged participation in these events, he was expelled from the army.
Added to these accusations is the accusation that the former soldier was also involved in human rights violations in Papa and East Timor, notably in a massacre that occurred in 1983 in the village of Kraras, where Hundreds of people, mostly men, were murdered. . It is worth noting that Amnesty International has accused him of being involved in human rights violations. Subianto has denied all these accusations.
Amid these accusations, it is relevant to reveal what the Executive Director of Amnesty International Indonesia told AFP: I still fear that Prabowo, fully supported by Jokowi (Joko Widodo), could roll back the reforms achieved with the tears and blood of my fellow student activists.
These episodes from the past contrast with the image projected by the presidential candidate during the 2024 campaign. In the streets of Indonesia, posters attracted the attention of passers-by. Instead of photos of the politician, a caricature or avatar appeared, highlighting his physical features. This image was designed to attract young audiences, an important group since more than half of the country's 205 million voters are young.
The former general focused his campaign on a generation that did not live through the Suharto era, a period during which Indonesia experienced progress in terms of modernization, certainly, but at the cost of repression that many prefer to leave it behind and forget.
Finally, it is important to note that Subianto is the first Indonesian president of Catholic faith and He belonged to one of the richest families in the country. He is the son of Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, a prominent Indonesian economist. In addition to this profile, it should be noted that this president was not exempt from exile. In 1988, after the kidnappings of militants, he took refuge for more than a year in Jordan, where he increased his fortune through business.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.infobae.com/peru/2024/11/14/subianto-el-presidente-que-se-reunira-con-dina-boluarte-postulo-tres-veces-a-la-presidencia-uso-tiktok-a-su-favor-y-estuvo-envuelto-en-polemicas/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gujarat earthquake: 4.2 magnitude tremors were felt in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mehsana
- 'Spectacular TV': Reporter on Trump's team mulling over Matt Gaetz's confirmation hearing
- Jokowi supports RK, Pramono: it's called democracy, I pray for all parties
- Lee County Parks & Recreation will host the 2025 Lee County Senior Games | News, sports, jobs
- Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru amid Trump trade threats
- Erdogan's Kurdish bet | eKathimerini.com
- Labor plan to end illegal immigration isn't working European Conservatives
- Trump stuns Washington with Justice and Intelligence appointments
- Wes McCauley: from MSU hockey player to beloved NHL referee
- Hamas says it is 'ready for ceasefire' as Israel continues its campaign in Gaza
- Health officials talk about the importance of vaccines and what Los Angeles County is doing right as measles cases surge worldwide
- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Mahesana in Gujarat, and tremors were also felt in Ahmedabad.