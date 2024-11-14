Mumbai Traffic Alert: PM Modis rally at Dadars Shivaji Park today, November 14 – Avoid these routes; all the details here





The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters today i.e. November 14 in view of a public meeting organized at Dadar's Shivaji Park by the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP). The rally will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This event is taking place ahead of the Maharashtra elections scheduled for November 20. Read also | Maharashtra Assembly polls: How to confirm your name online As per the notice, the restrictions will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. In its notice, the traffic police indicated areas with parking restrictions, alternative routes and instructions for rally participants. Read also | Maharashtra elections: Uddhav Thackerays' bag checked for the second time NO parking on THESE roads: 1. SVSRoad From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction. 2. Combined Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar. 3. MB Raut Marg entire, Shivaji Prak Dadar. 4. Pandurang Naik Marg (Road No. 5) Shivaji Prak, Dadar, 5. Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Shivaji Prak, Dadar. 6. Lieutenant Dilip Gupte Marg: From Gate No. 4 of Shivaji Park to Shitaladevi Road, Shivaji Prak, Dadar. 7. LJ Route: Gadkari Junction, Dadar to Hotel Shobha, Mahim. 8. NC Kelkar Road From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction, Shivaji Park, Dadar. Read also | Sonia ji, your plane Rahul will crash again in Maharashtra polls: Amit Shah 9. T. IL Kataria Road: Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction, Mahim. 10. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road: From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar (East) 11. Tilak Road: From Kotwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to RA Kidwai Road, Matanga (East) 12. Khan Abdul Gafarkhan Road: From Sealink Road in JK Kapur Chwak to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk. 13. Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk. 14. Dr Annie Besant Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr Narayan Hardikar Junction. Read also | Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi and BJP double-cross Patole de Cong over dog remark Alternative routes SVS Road northbound: – From Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction, from Siddhivinayak Junction to SK Bole Road-Agar Bazar-Portuguese Church Lell turn Gokhale or SK Bole. Road. SVS Road South Bound, Dandekar Chowk, turn left to Pandurang Naik Marg, Raja badhe ROAD Chwak, turn right LJ Road to Gokhale Raod or NC Kelkar Road. Traffic police issues notice for Jahir Sabha participants Vehicles coming from different areas will drop off participants at the stopping point and proceed to park at designated locations as follows. 1. Western and Northern Suburbs: Vehicles coming from Western and Northern Suburbs via Western Express Highway will drop participants on Senapati Bapat Road between Mahim Railway Station and Ruparel Collage Area and park at Mahim Reti Bander, Kohinoor PPL Parking, India Bulls Finance. Center PPL car park, Kamagar Stadium and on Senapati Bapat Road, while light motor vehicles can be parked at India Bulls One Center PPL car park. 2. Eastern Suburbs: Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi-Mumbai using Eastern Express Highway should alight participants near Dadar TT Circle and park towards Five Gardens, Matunga and RAK 4 Roads. 3. Mumbal Town and South:- Vehicles coming from South Mumbai using Veer Savarkar Roed should drop off participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and park at India Bulls Financial Center PPL Car Park, PPL Raheja Car Park, Sudam kalu ahire road, worll, Padurang Budhkar marg Galxo Junction to Kume Chowk, Sudam kalu ahire road, world, Narayan Hardikur marg. Sacred Heart High School to JK Kapur Chowk, similarly, vehicles traveling along BA Road will drop participants at Dadar TT Circle and park at the designated parking space at Five Garden or RAK 4 Road.

