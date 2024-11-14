Imran Khan and Bushra Bibis' acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana 2 case





A special court in Islamabad on Thursday rejected pleas for acquittal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana 2.0 case.

Central Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the verdict, and formal charges are expected to be filed on November 18.

Imran Khan attended the trial, while Bushra Bibi was noticeably absent.

The hearing had previously been postponed to November 14 due to the judge's unavailability on November 12, the date initially scheduled for the decision.

The Toshakhana 2.0 case focuses on allegations that Khan, as founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Bushra Bibi retained state gifts without fulfilling their legal obligations.

The court postponed the indictment until next week, with a final decision on the charges expected.

Toshakhana 2.0: IHC issues notices to involved parties regarding Bushra Bibi's plea

Last month, the Islamabad High Court issued notices to concerned parties regarding the post-arrest bail application filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana II case .

The decision was delivered in a hearing presided over by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Bushra Bibi's lawyer argued that she had been in custody since July 13 in connection with the case and that her previous request for bail had been rejected by the trial court. The defense asked the court to set the next hearing for Monday.

In response, Justice Aurangzeb said the matter would proceed according to normal protocol and a new hearing date would be announced later. The court postponed the proceedings until next week, asking the parties to submit their responses by then.

Bushra Bibi was arrested in connection with the ongoing Toshakhana case, where the charges relate to the misuse of gifts received during official trips abroad.

Toshakhana 2.0

Bushra Bibi received the Bulgari set during a visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 10, 2021.

The jewelry set included a ring, a bracelet, a necklace and a pair of earrings.

During the background investigation, it was found that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were in illegal possession of the Bulgari jewelry set.

On May 18, 2021, the Deputy Military Secretary informed the Toshakhana Section Officer to assess and declare the value of the jewelry set, but the same was not deposited.

According to the reference, Bulgari sold the necklace to Saudi franchise Solugent Trading on May 25, 2018 for 300,000 euros and the earrings for 80,000 euros.

However, prices for the bracelet and ring were not available. As of May 28, 2021, the total value of the Bulgari jewelry set is approximately Rs75,661,600.

The necklace was valued at Rs 56,496,000 and the earrings at Rs 15,065,600.

According to the Toshakhana rules, the value of the jewelry set, after paying 50 percent, should be Rs 35,765,800. However, the NAB reference added that by undervaluing the jewelry set, a loss of Rs 32,851,300 was incurred to the national exchequer.

The PTI founder, along with Bushra Bibi, violated Section 9 and sub-sections 3, 4, 6 and 12 of the NAB Order, 1999.

