Maori MPs Disrupt New Zealand Parliament With Haka Over Controversial Draft Treaty





New Zealand's Parliament went into temporary recess on Thursday after Maori members performed a haka to interrupt voting on a controversial bill to reinterpret a 184-year-old treaty between the British and indigenous Maori. The Treaty of Waitangi, originally signed in 1840 by the British Crown and more than 500 Māori chiefs, established the terms of governance between the two groups. The treaty clauses continue to influence legislation and policy today. Judgments from the courts and a separate Māori tribunal have gradually extended Māori rights and privileges over the years. However, some believe this has resulted in discrimination against non-native citizens. The ACT New Zealand party, a minor partner in the ruling center-right coalition government, introduced a bill last week to legally enforce a more restrictive interpretation of the Treaty of Waitangi. During the bill's preliminary vote on Thursday, Te Pati Maori MPs stood and performed a haka, a traditional Maori dance popularized by the New Zealand rugby team. Parliament was briefly suspended as the gallery joined in, the noise overwhelming other voices in the room. ACT New Zealand leader David Seymour accused opponents of the bill of wanting to incite fear and division, saying: “My mission is to empower every person.” Still, many Māori and their supporters view the controversial legislation as a threat to the rights of the country's indigenous people, who make up about 20 percent of the country's 5.3 million population. Hundreds of people embarked on a nine-day march, or hikoi, from northern New Zealand to the national capital, Wellington, to protest the legislation, holding rallies in towns and villages along the their journey. They are expected to reach Wellington next Tuesday, where tens of thousands of people are expected to join a large gathering. Although the bill passed its first reading, it is unlikely to receive enough support to become law. Coalition partners the National Party and New Zealand First are only supporting the bill at first reading as part of the coalition agreement. Both parties have indicated they will not support it in subsequent readings, making its passage highly unlikely. Frances Ibiefo Follow us on:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arise.tv/maori-mps-disrupt-new-zealand-parliament-with-haka-over-controversial-treaty-bill/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos