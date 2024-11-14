List of Paspampres commanders who managed to obtain the rank of 4-star general, including three Jokowi's Life Shield





The certificate of the Chief of Army Staff of TNI General Agus Subiyanto to TNI General Maruli Simanjuntak at the Army Headquarters, Central Jakarta, Friday (1/12/2023). Both served as commander of Paspampres under President Jokowi. PHOTO/TNI ANNOUNCEMENT

JAKARTA – A number of commanders Paspampres have had a brilliant and successful career and achieved a rank General 4 stars . Three of them served during President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) leadership period. – A number of commandershave had a brilliant and successful career and achieved a rank. Three of them served during President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) leadership period. Commander Paspampres is the head of the Presidential Security Force. This position is occupied by a senior TNI officer (Pati) with the rank of division general (Mayjen) or 2-star general. Quoted on the site ppid.tni.mil.id, Thursday (14/11/2024), the main task of the Paspampres is to ensure the direct and close physical security at all times and wherever they are of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia and state guests at the Head of State/Government level and their families. “as well as special protocol tasks during state ceremonies that take place both inside and outside the Presidential Palace in order to support the main tasks of the TNI.” From the time of President Soekarno until President Prabowo Subianto, there have been at least 30 TNI Pati who served as Paspampres commanders. Some of them have had brilliant careers, and have managed to reach the rank of 4-star general. Who are they? Commander Paspamres successfully becomes a 4-star general: 1. TNI General (retired) Endriartono Sutarto PHOTO/TNI The first Paspampres commander to successfully reach the rank of 4-star general was Enndriartono Sutarto. He served as Danpaspampres during the period 1997-1998 or during the last period of President Soeharto's rule. After becoming commander of Paspampres, Endriantono's career continued to climb. The soldier who grew up in Kostrad was transferred to become operational assistant to the Chief of Staff (Asops Kasum) ABRI (1998-1999). Endriarto Sutarto received a promotion to a higher level when he was appointed commander of the TNI Sesko in 1999. The soldier born in Purworejo, April 29, 1947, was later appointed Deputy Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (Wakasad) in 2000. The same year, Enndriarto reached the rank of full general (4 stars) after being appointed Chief of Army Staff. In 2002, he assumed the top position of TNI commander. This position was held until 2006 under two presidential eras, namely Megawati Soekarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). 2. TNI General (retired) Andika Perkasa PHOTO/ARIF JULIANTO Then there is the name of Andika Perkasa, commander of Paspampres who successfully reached the rank of 4-star general. Andika served as Danpaspampres between October 22, 2014 and May 22, 2016 or at the beginning of President Jokowi's rule.

