Rows of ministers, politicians and artists who came to meet Jokowi solo





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially resigned as President of the Republic of Indonesia. Then in the 2024 presidential election, his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka managed to become vice president alongside Prabowo Subianto. However, since resigning and choosing to return to his hometown of Solo, Jokowi appears to still be actively meeting with Indonesian politicians. Some time ago, Jokowi even met with President Prabowo. Not only politicians, Jokowi is also actively organizing meetings with artists and several personalities who are candidates for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. List of politicians and artists who met Jokowi in Solo after completing his term: 1. Prabowo Subianto Prabowo Subianto came to Solo to meet Jokowi on Sunday, November 3, 2024. Secretary General alias Gerindra, Ahmad Muzani, revealed that the meeting was held to fulfill Prabowo's promise to visit and see Jokowi's activities after his stay in Solo. “Mr. Prabowo promised that after Mr. Jokowi's stay in Solo, he would visit Mr. Jokowi and he kept his promise and explained what Mr. Jokowi's activities were while he was in Solo” , said Muzani at the DPR Building, Senayan Parliament Complex, Central Jakarta. , Monday (04/11/2024). Muzani also added that the meeting was just an ordinary gathering, limited to family relations. The MPR chairman also admitted that he did not know whether the conversation between Prabowo and Jokowi was about Wantimpres or not. 2. Zulkifli Hasan Coordinating Minister of Food Zulkifli Hasan or Zulhas Sowan visited Joko Widodo's residence in Solo, Wednesday (11/13/2024). During the meeting, Zulhas admitted that he just wanted to stay in touch while extending a Thanksgiving invitation. “My father and I haven't seen each other for a long time, I miss him. Secondly, although it's still far away, I want to convey (an invitation) to my daughter for Thanksgiving, I met my soul buddy, my daughter is number one,” Zulhas told reporters in Solo on Wednesday. 3. Gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi Jokowi was also seen meeting Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi some time ago. The moment of the meeting was uploaded via Instagram @ahmadluthfi_official on Tuesday (10/29/2024), ahead of the first debate for the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election to be held in Semarang city today, Wednesday September 30. Mr. @jokowi is very concerned about the well-being of the people of Central Java. Gus Yasin (@tajyasinmz) and I received a lot of advice to speed up the economy,” wrote Ahmad Luthfi in his upload, quoted on Wednesday (10/30/2024). 4. Candidate for Governor of DKI Jakarta Ridwan Kamil Ridwan Kamil visited Jokowi's residence in Solo on Friday, November 1, 2024 afternoon WIB. Based on the observations, the former West Java Governor arrived at Jokowi's residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari Subdistrict, Solo City, at 2:32 p.m. WIB. Ridwan Kamil went straight to the transit room before finally entering the private house of the former 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. When asked what program brought Ridwan Kamil to Solo, Kang Emil said he wanted to study. Additionally, Jokowi also served as governor of DKI Jakarta before his two terms as Indonesia's leader. “I came as someone who used to help Pak Jokowi, as governor of West Java, by asking him about his experience, especially on technical issues regarding Jakarta,” Ridwan said Kamil. Candidates for mayor of the capital's artists…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20241114/15/1815960/deretan-menteri-politisi-dan-artis-yang-datang-temui-jokowi-di-solo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos