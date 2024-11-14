Dominica to honor PM Modi with its highest national honour, here's why Firstpost





Dominica has announced that it will honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest national honor at the India-CARICOM Summit 2024 scheduled to take place from November 19-21 in Georgetown, Guyana. Learn more

The Commonwealth of Dominica has announced that it will honor Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest national honor – the Dominica Award of Honor – in recognition of his contribution to the country during the Covid-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the bilateral partnership between the two nations. The announcement was made by the Office of the Prime Minister of Dominica, who further said in a statement that the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton, would confer the country's highest national honor on Prime Minister Modi during the India-CARICOM 2024 summit expected to take place. will take place November 19-21 in Georgetown, Guyana. Why is Dominica awarding Prime Minister Modi the highest national honour? According to the statement, Prime Minister Modi provided Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in February 2021 during the peak period of the pandemic. Prime Minister Modi's vaccine was “a generous gift that allowed Dominica to extend its support to its Caribbean neighbors,” the statement said. “The award also recognizes India's support to Dominica in the areas of health, education and information technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as its role in promoting initiatives building climate resilience and sustainable development globally,” said the Dominica PMO. “This award is an expression of Dominica’s gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s solidarity with Dominica and the region as a whole,” said Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. PM Modi, “true partner of Dominica” Skerrit called Prime Minister Modi a true partner of Dominica, especially at its time of need amid the global health crisis. Dominica's honor to reward PM Modi It is an honor to present him with Dominica's highest national honour, a symbol of our gratitude for his support and a reflection of the strong ties between our countries, said Skerrit. The Dominican Prime Minister also said his country looked forward to strengthening this partnership and advancing “our shared vision of progress and resilience.” Skerrit also said: “In accepting the offer of the prize, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of collaboration to address global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts, and affirmed the commitment of the India to work alongside Dominica and the Caribbean to resolve these issues. India-Dominica relations The Commonwealth of Dominica is also known as the “Natural Island of the Caribbean” for its lush green mountains and serene beauty. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dominica has an area of ​​750 square kilometers and a population of approximately 72,000. India has enjoyed traditionally cordial bilateral relations with the Commonwealth of Dominica since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1981. India mainly exports pharmaceutical products, ready-made garments, textiles and furnishings, food products, etc. to Dominica, while Dominica mainly exports scrap metal. The Commonwealth Government of Dominica has waived the visa requirement for Indian nationals visiting Dominica for tourism or business purposes for a period of six months. The Indian government has approved the electronic tourist visa for Dominican citizens. The Indian community in Dominica consists of a few business families, professionals and professors from Ross Medical University.

