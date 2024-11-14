Stop shouting, start listening: how journalism can return to the mainstream

Notice

Journalism is not as important to large swaths of the population as some of us think. To argue that its future rests simply on waiting for readers to pay doesn't amount to real-world scrutiny.

It's entirely possible that Donald Trump's return to the White House and the horrific riots that spread across the UK this summer have one thing in common and, no, I'm not talking about the fact that both benefit from a flow of misinformation and conspiracy theories.

These two moments, which are huge news events in their own right, make it clear that journalism, the art of creating reliable and accurate information for people, is not as important to large swaths of the public as we journalists think so.

But it could be if only we reevaluated our relationships with readers.

Journalism must thrive to have healthy societies, but to survive, it must find its place in this society. And readers will choose this place.

Media bubble

A good place to start is to ask ourselves why we are here. If it is to ensure that journalism is as relevant to as many people as possible, in as many ways as possible, we must recognize that journalism is not just for “people like us”, those who are most likely to get their hands on their wallets when given the chance. quality journalism, adapted to our interests.

Brexit, the Conservative Party's victory in 2019, the prevalence of Covid “theories” and Trump's success in 2016 and 2024 are all moments that have left much of the mainstream media perplexed. But they all prove that the media bubble in which we spend so much time does not reflect the real world.

And too often we end up demonizing people for their actions. I have lost count of the number of times (intelligent) friends who voted for Brexit or Boris Johnson have lamented feeling patronized by those with divergent views and sidelined by much of the media. It's not because they're stupid; this is because they get information from other places and draw their own conclusions.

“Because we say so”

This is why defending the future of journalism by expecting readers to pay doesn't amount to real-world scrutiny. Sure, you'll convert superfans and passionate advocates, but what about everyone else? What will they do and where will they go?

Somehow, in July, the deaths of three little girls in Southport sparked a wave of anti-immigration and, let's be frank, racist violence across the UK. Not only did this occur despite the efforts of national and local media to report the real context, but journalists on the ground, as the riots unfolded, were mistreated, attacked and intentionally targeted by the mob in anger.

In a world where around 85% of Britons read the local news each month, it seems fair to assume that some of those affected read the mainstream news. Comments on social media or emails to editors would confirm this.

But we need to stop assuming that just because we say it, readers take it literally. This is clearly not the case. And that's where our relationship should begin. What are people interested in? Deliver this and then a relationship can form.

“Frivolous” content

Back to the London media bubble.

I'm used to searches for what media professionals consider clickbait or frivolous journalism. But what tends to be presented as frivolous also tends to be popular.

It must still meet the standards required of journalism, but if readers want to spend time reading about Mrs Browns Boys, glasses box or football transfer rumors, let's make ourselves relevant by doing this. And let's respect the audience enough to remember that you can be interested in a whole range of things.

Our data tells us that people are moving between difficult news and lifestyle content. We should rejoice in this rather than wring our hands. Coronation Street main spoilers readers Liverpool Echo discover an insightful political investigation by Liam Thorp? I see it in our data every week.

It's not like misjudging the public's mood is a new thing. When crosswords were invented and the first British crosswords were published a century ago in the Sunday Express The times published an editorial entitled: “A Nation Enslaved.” It wasn't alone.

In 2024, those who condemn the decline of local journalism, arguing that it is lost amid a sea of ​​”generic content” on local news sites, fail to realize that they are not typical readers. They are not the ones using these brands like regular readers do via homepages, newsletters, direct messaging, etc.

The title that has perhaps been the subject of the greatest amount of trash talk of this type is the Manchester Evening Newsboth credible and respected, with a multitude of campaigns and investigations under his belt, but guilty of also being popular. He has reached fabulous heights to reach new heights while riding the Facebook wave. And when that wave faded, guess what happened to the local audience? It hasn't moved, still being read by every other person you see on Deansgate.

Declining impact

We therefore find ourselves at a paradoxical moment. Our journalism is seen by more people than ever before, but we feel its impact is waning. I suspect we've always overestimated the power of journalism to convince people that they have access to a wider range of information sources.

And that’s how we need to approach journalism. Finding ways to be relevant to people's lives on their terms, opening the door to the possibility of sharing journalism that helps inform their views. Share, don't tell. Inspiring, not just informative.

Brilliant futurist Amy Webb said at the Online News Association conference in 2019 that publishers in the United States are not only competing for subscription dollars, but with gaming services and Peloton which are then something new for less than $40 per month on average.

In the UK the reality is that many communities have large populations who are unsure whether to subscribe to news, whether local or national, rather than their preferred exercise subscription, but whether to heat their house or eat a third meal that day.

It is in this world that journalism must find its place, if it is to have the relevance for the future that we hope it had in the past. As Trump has shown twice, the relationship between the media and the public is fragile and susceptible to being undone by loud voices and powerful messages.

Telling people that they can only get the truth if they pay for it will only make the polarization we feel on both sides of the Atlantic more likely and the risk of misinformed resentment leading to society in a much darker place.

This is why free access to reliable and trustworthy information and information is so important. This type of grassroots journalism is worth fighting for, even if it means navigating challenges related to user experience, ad load, and the algorithms of ever-changing technology platforms.

While I understand that the idea of ​​shouting “it's quality, but it costs” is exciting and liberating for those who shout it, what happens when no one is really listening? This is when we surely cease to be mainstream and therefore relevant.

David Higgerson is senior digital editor at Reach