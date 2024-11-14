Imran gives 'final call' to nationwide protests – Pakistan





He declares that the 26th Amendment strengthens dictatorial rule and calls for protests at home and abroad on November 24. Mischief under the guise of protests must be dealt with strictly, warns Punjab government. Court seeks clarification on acquittal pleas in 190 million cases

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday made a final call for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, unjust arrests of people and passing of the 26th amendment, which he said strengthened a dictatorial regime. diet.

Since Mr Khan's arrest in August 2023 on several charges, his party has held protests across the country for his release and against the alleged fraud in the February 8 elections.

Mr Khan made the announcement while speaking to the media after a court hearing into a $190 million corruption case.

The accountability court was unable to record statements from Mr Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, because the defense first sought a ruling on their requests for acquittal.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Khan declared November 24 a critical day for nationwide protests and urged citizens, both at home and abroad, to march in solidarity.

He termed the protests a litmus test for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and called for active participation of the country's legal community, civil society and its foreign supporters.

The protests, he said, are aimed at nullifying the 26th Amendment, restoring the electoral mandate of the PTI and securing the release of detained party members.

The former prime minister also encouraged Pakistanis living abroad to stage protests in major cities across the world to draw international attention to the PTI cause.

Calling it the most blatant betrayal in the country's history, Khan stressed that protests would persist if demands are not met, signaling a potential escalation of political unrest.

Legal proceedings

Accounting Judge Nasir Javed Rana adjourned court proceedings until Friday (tomorrow) as legal teams await clarification from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on whether the acquittal pleas should be resolved before the trial continues.

Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, representing Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi, highlighted the IHC's instruction to process acquittal applications first. However, according to court statements, the audit court has not yet received a formal directive on this matter.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor countered that no High Court stay order had been made and argued that criminal cases were not subject to such delays.

The prosecutor insisted that the accused should record their statements under Article 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows accused to present their version of events and respond to the evidence against them.

He noted that despite three previous opportunities, Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi had not made their statements, while also pointing out that defense lawyers had 37 chances to cross-examine the last witness.

Protests must be handled strictly

Reacting to Imran Khan's call for a power show in Islamabad on November 24, the Punjab government has vowed a strong response, warning that the protest would be handled with an iron fist.

We will not allow any form of mischief under the guise of peaceful protests, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday. Anyone who breaks the law or causes public distress will be severely punished.

Ms. Bokhari said the political foundation of the PTI was rooted in protests, rallies and sit-ins. As prosperity returns to Pakistan, the PTI is not willing to accept it, she said. The role of arbiter, conspiratorial behavior and facilitation of the founder of the PTI have been the foundation of the political journey of this party.

She accused the PTI of dragging the country's youth into its lust for power while Mr Khan's family enjoys a comfortable life abroad.

Referring indirectly to the corruption allegations against Ms Khan and her wife, Ms Bokhari added that those who once chanted “thief” had now been caught committing corruption in their own families. She praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for launching historic social initiatives and development projects for the province, comparing them to the PTI's approach.

Ms Bokhari said the PTI founder's political life revolved around dheel (relief) and deals.

She added that the PTI and its leader only dream of protests. Real political figures prefer to launch political struggles and do not think of attacking the federation under the guise of politics.

PTI reaction

Responding to the remarks of Punjab information ministers, PTI Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Basra retorted that the PML-N's political rise was facilitated by the establishment.

In a statement, he claimed that the present government came to power with the support of the adjudicator and through the manipulation of Form 47.

Mr. Basra criticized the PML-N's audacity in calling others thieves, pointing out that the ruling family is currently in London.

He said Imran Khan had awakened national consciousness and led with a much higher political standard than that of the PML-N, adding that the PTI would continue its peaceful struggle to challenge the PML-N leaders and their allies.

Zulqernain Tahir and Mansoor Malik in Lahore also contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, November 14, 2024

