Smuggler who boasted of making 1.5 million faces prison after business destroyed





A Birmingham-based people smuggler who boasted of making more than 1.5 million from his criminal networks faces prison after being arrested by the National Crime Agency. Pistiwan Jameel, 54, served as an intermediary for smuggling gangs in France, arranging places on small boats for migrants trying to cross the Channel. This British national of Iraqi origin, who arrived in the United Kingdom in 2002, was suspected of being behind dozens of cross-Channel crossings in small boats. Investigators found evidence of his involvement in the illegal movement of migrants after surveillance operations caught him collecting payments in the UK. In recorded conversations with criminal associates, Jameel complained that competition in the migrant smuggling market was driving down prices, even though he claimed to have made at least two million US dollars ($1.57 million) from to his contacts. NCA surveillance officers recorded Jameel arranging crossings for his clients, during which he referred to migrants as “pigeons” or “sticks”. Pistiwan Jameel (left) faces prison alongside Artan Halilaj (middle) and Artan Halilaj (right) ANC His phone contained evidence relating to up to 50 people entering the UK illegally on small boats in 2022 and 2023. The evidence included footage taken on boats in the English Channel, demonstrating his direct involvement in smuggling operations. During a conversation, investigators discovered that Jameel expected to earn around 7,800 euros for helping move a migrant from the Middle East to Turkey. The British national had contacts with smuggling gangs based in France, acting as a crucial link between criminal networks and those seeking to cross illegally to the UK. His role was to negotiate space on ships and collect payments from customers in Britain. NCA surveillance captured Jameel meeting Albanian national Artan Halilaj, 39, in Birmingham on September 1 last year, where a cash handover took place. NCA surveillance captured Jameel meeting Artan Halilaj in Birmingham on September 1 last year ANC Artan Halilaj, who had previously arrived by small boat from Belgium, organized the passage of his relative Fiorentino Halilaj, 25 years old. Fiorentino crossed the Channel the next day, and investigators later found Jameel's contact details on his phone. The NCA arrested Artan and Jameel last October, and Fiorentino was arrested at an immigration center shortly after. Jameel and Fiorentino Halilaj pleaded guilty to facilitating illegal immigration. Artan Halilaj denied any involvement but was found guilty following a week-long trial at Birmingham Crown Court. The three men remain in custody and will be sentenced next month. Paul Jones, NCA branch operations director, said: “It is clear from the evidence we were able to gather during our investigation that Pistiwan Jameel was a prolific UK-based broker for drug trafficking gangs. migrants in France. » “The true number of crossings facilitated by Jameel will never be known, but the evidence indicates that he contributed to the movement of migrants illegally into the UK for a considerable period.” He added: “Smugglers like him don't care about the safety and security of those they transport, and he was very happy to put people in life-threatening situations at sea in flimsy dinghies just so I can make money.” “That’s why tackling gangs involved in immigration-related organized crime remains a priority for the NCA, and we will do everything we can to disrupt and dismantle them.” The investigation was supported by Immigration Enforcement's Criminal and Financial Investigation Services and Border Force.

