Donald Trump jokes about running for a third term





President-elect Donald Trump joked about running for a third term during a meeting with House Republicans on Wednesday.

Trump's meeting with House Republicans comes just over a week after his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, which saw him sweep every key state in his bid to return to the White House. House Republicans also hold leadership elections Wednesday as control of the House of Representatives remains uncertain by major networks as several House races remain close.

During the meeting, which preceded Trump's meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Trump joked about running for a third term. The remark sparked outrage among Democrats, although others said his comment was just a joke.

“I don't think I'll run again, unless you say, 'He's so good, we need to find something else,'” he said.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks in Washington, DC, November 13, 2024. While meeting with House Republicans, Trump joked about running for a third term.

No president can run for more than two terms, according to the 22nd Amendment, which was ratified in 1951. It was adopted after the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt after an unprecedented four terms, breaking the long-standing norm of two mandates.

“No person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term for which another person has been elected President shall not be elected to the office of President elected to the office of President more than once,” the amendment states.

This comment sparked various reactions on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“There you go,” posted columnist and Trump critic Wajahat Ali.

“Trump is already suggesting that he would be ready to run for a third term,” published the account X Republican Voters Against Trump.

“I know you'll all say, 'he was joking,' but that's not something you'd even consider joking about,” Brian Krassenstein wrote.

Fox News reporter Liz Elkind wrote: “Sources in the room say Trump was joking here. »

Newsweek has reached out to Team Trump for comment via email.

Trump previously told Time magazine that he would not support changing the 22nd Amendment.

“I wouldn't welcome a challenge. Not for me. I wouldn't welcome that at all. I plan to serve four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to get it back on track,” he said.

