Court acquits Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case





Court rules on acquittal pleas of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case

A local court in Islamabad has ruled on pleas for acquittal of PTI founder president and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case, 24NewsHD TV channel reported.

Delivering the reserved verdict on Thursday, Special Judge Central Sharukh Arjumand adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday.

The judge reserved his decision on November 8 after hearing arguments from all parties.

The former couple will be charged in the new Toshakhana case on November 18.

The couple's indictment date was announced by the special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which also rejected requests for acquittal filed by the former prime minister and his wife.

The case in question concerns an alleged illegal sale of a jewelry set given to Bushra by the Saudi Crown Prince when her husband Imran Khan was Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022. However, it should not be confused with the first Toshakhana case in which the couple was sentenced to 14 years in prison and fined 1.57 billion rupees, or 787 million rupees each, in January.

The sentence handed down to the couple in the first Toshakhana case was suspended by the Islamabad High Court in April.

IHC seeks details of cases against PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court has sought a detailed report from the federal police on the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan till Monday.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court on Thursday heard the petition filed by Imran Khan's sister Noreen Niazi seeking details of the case against the PTI founder imprisoned in Adiala jail.

However, the Islamabad police sought time to submit the report on the cases registered against the PTI founder.

DSP Legal Sajid Cheema asked the court that we received the notice only last night, so some time should be given to it.

The court said it was your office's fault, the court noticed it the day before yesterday.

Giving initial details, DSP Legal said 62 cases have been registered against the PTI founder in Islamabad while seven FIRs and investigations have been registered with the FIA.

If the court says, I will submit the interim report, I will submit the final report later, the DSP asked.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir said that one should not come from the interim side and submit the final and detailed report tomorrow.

DSP Legal Sajid Cheema has requested that we be given until Monday to submit the report.

The court asked why so much time was needed, are there more FIRs?

The court later granted the request and adjourned the hearing to November 18.

Journalists Irshad Qureshi and Ehtesham Kiyani

