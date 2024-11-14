Government will maintain the solid foundation of Jokowi's national development legacy





Thursday, November 14, 2024 – 10:47 WIB

Jakarta, VIVA-Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Rachmat Pambudy said the Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin government succeeded in laying a solid foundation for sustainable national development, through the National Medium-Term Development Plan ( RPJMN) 2020-2024. Read also: Going to Solo, Desta and Andrey Taulany cannot save the contents of Jokowi's house design Based on the results of the evaluation of 505 development indicators, the significant achievements achieved in various sectors are now ready to become the basis for the continuation of the government of President Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Rachmat explained that achieving strong national development has been successfully achieved, although it faces various major challenges such as the global pandemic, geopolitical tensions, international trade protectionism and the impact of climate change. Read also: Edy Sindir The Mayor Often Meets The Minister Directly, Bobby: You Also Asked Me For Help “This development achievement is clear evidence of the government's resilience and coherence in the face of global challenges as well as its commitment to ensuring the well-being of the people,” Rachmat said in his statement quoted Thursday, November 14, 2024 .  Read also: PDIP Appreciates Prabowo Agrees With Jokowi's Choice of KPK Chief and Supervisor Out of a total of 505 indicators assessed, several indicators are not expected to reach the target by the end of this year. According to Bappenas, the failure to achieve certain indicators cannot be separated from the impact of the pandemic and global economic uncertainty. “This has an impact on certain sectors such as investment and the contribution of new and renewable energies (EBT) to the national energy mix,” Rachmat said. According to him, the assessment of not achieving some of these indicators is not a failure or does not mean a bad score. Because the development process is a process of continuity, continuation and continuity. In 2023, the government recorded a number of significant achievements, such as economic growth of 5.05 percent amid global uncertainty, reduction in the single-digit poverty rate to 9.36 percent, as well as massive infrastructure development such as toll roads, ports and airports, to strengthen national connectivity. Apart from this, Rachmat continued, the government's commitment was also achieved by expanding access to clean water and adequate sanitation, reducing the prevalence of stunting to 21.5 percent, as well as coverage by National Health Insurance (JKN) which reached 95.92 percent. “This achievement demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening community well-being in an inclusive manner,” he said. Next page According to him, the assessment that several of these indicators are not achieved is not a failure or does not mean that it is a bad score. Because the development process is a process of continuity, continuation and sustainability.

