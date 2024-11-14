In Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Modi thinks the Constitution is a blank book because he never opened it





In a fiery speech at a rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took direct aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of disrespecting the Constitution and failing to understand its core values. Gandhi claimed that Modi considered the Constitution a “white paper”, saying the prime minister had never read it and did not understand the essence of Indian democracy. “This red book, criticized by the BJP, embodies the soul of India and the values ​​​​held by icons like Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Birsa Munda. Modi ji, if you think this is empty, you are insulting these national heroes,” Gandhi said as he held up the red-bound copy of the Constitution that became a symbol at his rallies. As part of his broader criticism, Gandhi condemned the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for allegedly disrespecting India's tribal communities by calling them “vanvasi” (forest dwellers) rather than ” adivasi” (original inhabitants). He argued that adivasis have legitimate rights to India's resources, particularly water, forests and land. Gandhi said, “Adivasis are the original owners of this country, but the BJP wants to confine them to jungles without rights, against the very spirit of leaders like Birsa Munda. » The Congress leader, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also highlighted the manifesto of the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The MVA's promises include monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 for women, free bus travel, farm loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh and monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for unemployed youth. Gandhi renewed his call for a caste census, emphasizing the need to reveal the true representation of adivasis, Dalits and backward classes in decision-making roles. “Of the 8% tribal population in Maharashtra, their influence on policy making is only 1%. This is a denial of representation, and a caste census will help correct this,” he declared. Claiming that employment opportunities in Maharashtra have been siphoned off to other states, Gandhi alleged that projects such as Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant, Tata-Airbus manufacturing and production facilities of iPhones were transferred from Maharashtra to other states. “Our government will retain the jobs of Maharashtra people in Maharashtra and will not let them be transferred elsewhere,” he said. Gandhi also highlighted the under-representation of Adivasi officers in the Maharashtra government administration. “Of the 90 officers who run the government, only one is from the Adivasi community. They are not even given important departments,” he said. According to him, this limits the economic power and decision-making influence of the community. Focusing on the media and business sectors, Gandhi questioned the representation of Dalits, adivasis and backward classes in high-ranking positions, advocating for their greater inclusion in India's social and economic structures . “My aim is to ensure that members of backward communities and tribes legitimately participate in power and decision-making,” he concluded. The rally highlights the Congress's growing emphasis on social justice, the need for a caste census and the direct challenges posed to the BJP's governance in the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections.

