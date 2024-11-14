Imran to be advised by top PTI leaders to cancel November 24 protest





PTI founder Imran Khan arrives before the Islamabad High Court on May 12, 2023.

ISLAMABAD: Several senior PTI leaders are unhappy with the announcement of the date – November 24 – for the protest in Islamabad by the party's jailed founding president Imran Khan.

As the announcement was made public by Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan and her lawyer after their meeting with the former in Adiala jail, senior party leaders got in touch with each other. In their discussions, they were not happy with Imran Khan's announcement.

Informed sources in the party said they discussed the matter and considered the possibility of raising the issue again with Imran Khan in the coming days and persuading the PTI founder president to call off the matter. We will make another effort, said a senior party leader, on condition not to be named, adding that Khan will be advised to call off the protest.

The News has the names of those senior PTI leaders who are unhappy with Imran Khan's decision to protest at all costs on November 24, but the party sources told this correspondent that if their names were published, they would be mistreated and tracked by the PTI social network. media.

These leaders are not ordinary but they are very important. Some of them speak quite harshly in public, but in their internal interactions, they are among the healthiest voices of the PTI, which has become hostage to the pressures of its social networks.

Imran Khan, a source said, needs better advice. Not only is November 24 too early for such a demonstration and sit-in which, in addition to security issues, involves logistical challenges. How could protesters participating in a sit-in at D-Chowk, even if there are 1,000 of them, be provided with food? What would be the layout of the toilets? And these logistical issues become a huge challenge when the security personnel won't even let you enter the D-Chowk.

The source said that Imran Khan must know that such a protest would not only risk further arrest of Bushra Bibi but would also prolong Imran Khan's stay in jail. Khan, has already obtained relief in several cases in court. As it happens, even if he is found guilty in the £190 million case, he could get compensation from the High Court within a few months. This is the last case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi and despite our complaints from the judiciary, the courts have granted us relief, the source said.

One of the leaders, speaking to The News, lamented that if Imran Khan had been contacted by the establishment, there would not have been such a protest.

Imran Khan has announced a protest march in Islamabad on November 24, his lawyer and sister said on Wednesday. Imran Khan says this is the last call for a [anti-government] protest. The PTI founder stressed that the entire party leadership would participate in the march, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told reporters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The protest will not only take place in Islamabad, but also across Pakistan and the world where Imrans supporters are present, Chaudhry said. The lawyer said the party founder had also formed a committee for the march and asked not to reveal the names of those who were part of it as Imran feared they would be arrested.

The News previously reported on Wednesday that PTI founding president Imran Khan wants a date for a final do-or-die protest and possible sit-in in Islamabad, but he has been persuaded by his party's top leaders that this could backfire if such a demonstration were announced. without proper planning and considering all the pros and cons.

Mumtaz Alvi adds: Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder, said the PTI protest would be held to demand an independent judiciary, rule of law and oppose the 26th amendment.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, she said the PTI leader appealed to the public, especially farmers, lawyers and students, to come together for their rights and support institutions of the state.

The date of the protest was announced a day after the brief police detention of senior party leaders, who had visited the jail to discuss legal and political issues with Imran Khan.

Imran asked all party members, ticket holders, members of the legislature, civil society and overseas Pakistanis to join the protest, she said, urging expatriates to protest globally entire.

Aleema said that on February 8, people voted for democracy and rejected oppression, but their mandate was ignored and a few elected officials were put in power the next day.

She claimed that a 10-year martial law had effectively been instituted through the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry also said that the entire PTI leadership would participate in the protest with each member knowing their role, while the committee would have the power to conclude the protest.

He confirmed that under the leadership of PTI founders, Ali Amin Gandapur will lead a convoy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Quoting Imran Khan, he said: “We must now decide our future. The entire party and leadership have received instructions on the measures to be taken.

Asim Yasin adds: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Vice President and Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman responded to PTI founder Imran Khan's announcement of a final call for protests on November 24 , questioning his intention.

Just like at the last ball, Imran Khan has now announced a final call for protest, she said, asking: what is the real objective behind this so-called final and decisive protest?

Clearly, Imran Khan aims to create unrest, using his workers as political fuel for his release. This is not a protest but a call for anarchy and incitement, which we strongly condemn, Rehman said.

Senator Rehman said even though PPP leaders were hanged, the party never ordered its workers to engage in protests as a life or death mission.

We carried out peaceful protests, but we never asked our workers to do or die, she said, urging the PTI not to instigate the youth for political purposes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PML(N) parliamentary leader in the Senate and chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, also criticized Imran's protest call Khan, questioning the purpose of this so-called fight for the future.

In a post on social media platform era of serious bad governance.

Siddiqui commented that this was Imran Khan's 13th final call for revolution since his government ended with a no-confidence motion. It will be no different from the previous 12 so-called final appeals, he said.

