Politics
Biden and Xi Jinping will meet for the third time on Saturday at the Asia-Pacific Forum in Peru
United States President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Lima on Saturday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum summit. This will be the last meeting between the two before Donald Trump's return to the White House, an opportunity to take stock after a period marked by strong trade tensions. The bilateral meeting takes place within the framework of the main economic and political forum between the two regions, while the government of Dina Boluarte, strongly questioned, seeks to offer a positive image and has decreed vacations and teleworking to avoid mobilizations.
This is a summit which will bring together 16 heads of state and five representatives from twenty-one economies which account for more than 62% of world GDP, 48% of international trade in goods and services and 38% of the world population. In addition to Biden and Xi, the presence of the highest authorities of other key countries for global growth was also confirmed, such as the President of Vietnam, Luon Cuong; South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol; and the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong. Other personalities who will attend APEC will be Google Vice President Karan Bathia and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.
It is estimated that between the central week of the forum, November 9-16, and the events organized throughout the year, 270 meetings will take place, with the participation of 8,000 delegates. It is estimated that hosting the two previous editions brought Peru more than $9.4 billion in investments. But the local government's expectation is not only to attract foreign investment and strengthen its diplomatic relations with Asian powers. Its main objective is to achieve political gains and improve its image internationally.
In this context, Boluarte, for example, received on Tuesday with honors the Sultan of Bruni, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, who has reigned for 57 years and has a fortune estimated at more than 20 billion dollars. He shook hands with the President, participated in a working meeting, signed a memorandum to strengthen the bilateral agenda between the two nations and was further decorated with the Grand Collar of the Order of the Sun, the highest recognition of the Peruvian State. Even if the Sultan of Bruni is widely criticized for having promulgated laws contrary to human rights, such as the stoning of homosexuals, in the eyes of the executive, his power tips the scales.
Presidential spokesperson Fredy Hinojosa describes as traitors to the country all those who call for demonstrations during the summit. Over the past month and a half, three national strikes have been carried out by transporters and traders threatened by a wave of extortion and killings. Thus, the government of Dina Boluarte took several measures which were harshly criticized by the press and civil society. He decreed teleworking for the public sector from Monday to Wednesday, as well as non-working days from Thursday 14 to Saturday 16. In addition, the Ministry of Education ordered virtual courses for schools and universities during the days of summit. knowing that the difficulties of many families who do not have an Internet connection and other basic technologies. We must adapt and be flexible, said Portfolio Minister Morgan Quero.
Last week, President Boluarte reported that the Council of State, composed of the Executive and authorities of the other branches of the State, agreed to establish a legal framework for the police and armed forces that use their regulatory weapons can be judged. . exclusively by military jurisdiction and no longer by civil jurisdiction. A fact which aroused concern and rejection from various political actors, who described this law as “Trigger-Happy Law”. The government also ordered the closure of streets near the San Borja cultural complex, which includes the Lima Congress Palace, the Grand National Theater and the Ministry of Culture, where the summit is being held, and dispatched 8,200 police officers to protect the area. . perimeter
A detail that reveals the climate surrounding APEC is that the inauguration of the port of Chancay, a megaproject located 80 kilometers from Lima that aims to boost trade between Asia and South America, agreed for this Thursday , will take place at the Government Palace and not in the port terminal. According to the Minister of Transport and Communications, Ral Pérez Reyes, this was at the request of Xi Jinping. Due to security protocol, the Chinese government requested that the ceremony be held in this manner, not only for security reasons related to local crime, but we are talking about a much larger international scale, he said. he assured.
Despite all the efforts of the Executive to extinguish the mobilizations, this Wednesday, various unions and groups took to the streets again in Lima and other regions of Peru. Roads but also bridges were blocked, such as the Ilave international bridge in Puno. In Arequipa, six people were reportedly injured by bullets fired by police. And there were several clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement in the historic center of Lima, including relatives of those murdered at the start of Dina Boluarte's mandate during the marches. In addition, a major fire was reported in a gallery in central Lima, leaving two people injured. Transporters and traders have promised to march to the San Borja cultural complex this Thursday to express their discontent at the APEC summit.
Sources
https://elpais.com/america/2024-11-14/biden-y-xi-jinping-se-reuniran-por-tercera-vez-el-sabado-en-el-foro-asia-pacifico-de-peru.html
