Politics
Maharashtra elections: Congress propagates ideas of Aurangzebs, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. | Photo credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 14, 2024) took out three rallies in Maharashtra, starting from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagarin in the afternoon, followed by a public rally in Panvel town of Raigad district and in Mumbai later in the evening.
Addressing a mega rally at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Mr. Modi asked people whether they would vote for those who respect and follow Sambhaji or those who propagate the ideas of Aurangzebs.
All of Maharashtra knows that it was Balasaheb Thackeray who first brought up the name of changing Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. But when the new government was formed [Uddhav Thackerays undivided Shiv Sena]they didn't have the courage to change their name because they were under pressure from Congress. Immediately after the Mahayuti government came to power, we ensured that we gave the city its identity, Mr. Modi said.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Complete Coverage
THE Age is so uncomfortable with the name change that they even moved the courts, PM Modi continued. They [Maha Vikas Aghadi] are against the values and principles of Maharashtrian culture, he said.
The BJP-led Mahayuti has only one vision: to lead the state towards development and change Maharashtra with modern infrastructure and amenities, he added.
Today, Samruddhi Mahamarg Road passes through Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and directly connects Marathwada, Vidarbha and Mumbai. The Jalgaon, Dhule and Solapur road connectivity projects are progressing at full speed. We are modernizing the railways in this region. It was only after Mahayuti came to power that Maharashtra saw the highest number of investments. Maharashtra is the only state to receive foreign direct investment in India, Mr. Modi said.
More than 70,000 crore investment memorandums have been signed, 45,000 crore projects are already underway in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and in the coming time many big companies are expected to be set up and run from here. We are building Maharashtra's largest industrial park here at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which will attract more companies to invest here, which will create more employment opportunities for the youth, he added.
He also said that for the devotees of Lord Vitthal, his government had developed the Palkhi Marg project. We have given the Marathi language the label of classical language. All the Aghadis What we have done is to block the development of Maharashtra, he added.
For a very long time, Marathwada has been suffering from a water crisis. When Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, he brought Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan to solve this problem but between Aghadis came to power and disrupted this project. After Mahayuti came to power, they reintroduced this project. Due to the delay in the project, the cost of this project has increased and for this separately the central government is giving 700 crores. If the Aghadis come to power, they will make you beg for every drop of water, Mr. Modi said.
He said that under the Prime Minister-Kisan Samman Nidhiover one crore farmers in the state have directly received over `33,000 crore in their bank accounts and over four lakh farmers of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar have also benefited.
THE Namo Shetkari Yojana already provides double the amount to farmers, and we also give an additional 5,000 euros to soybean farmers and we have promised to give them a minimum support price of 6,000 euros per quintal to soybean farmers. Over the next five years, farmers will benefit from new opportunities. We are also trying to introduce solar energy in every farm and many irrigation pumps are being converted to solar pumps in Maharashtra. For dairy farmers and cattle breeders, we are providing Kisan credit card, the Prime Minister said.
He said the Congress wanted to pursue a policy of divide and rule and never liked the idea of reservations. Nowadays, excerpts from yesteryear newspapers are going viral on social media, revealing their mindset towards the OBC, ST and SC community. They cannot bear the fact that the Prime Minister of this country is the OBC, he said.
The Shehzada [prince] of the Congress party [Rahul Gandhi] goes abroad and speaks without reservation. This is why I launch the slogan, We are one, therefore we are safe, he said.
Talking about Article 370, Mr. Modi alleged that the Congress did not want Jammu and Kashmir to be part of India and hence was against the abrogation of Article 370. This surprises me that apart from Pakistan, if anyone else dreams of such a thing [restoration of Article 370] it’s all about Congress and its alliances. They speak the language and mentality of Pakistanis. To the people of Maharashtra, I promise that in the next five years, Maharashtra will achieve heights of development if they vote for Mahayuti, he said.
Ahead of the State Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with a million booth leaders in Maharashtra. This special interaction will take place online via the Namo app. Through this activity, workers will be clearly informed of their roles and responsibilities in the electoral process. Announcing the initiative on Thursday morning, PM Modi picked up his X handle and said, “Our dedicated workers are working hard to give the BJP a huge victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Amidst this tireless work of party workers, I am really looking forward to interacting with them as part of the my stand is the worst program on November 16 at 11:30 a.m.
Published – November 14, 2024 at 7:23 p.m. IST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/maharashtra-assembly/maharashtra-elections-congress-propagating-aurangzebs-ideas-says-pm-modi/article68867789.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK weather: Met Office predicts 'mix of rain, sleet and snow' as 'cold wave' hits country next week | uk news
- This 401(k) alternative has saved American workers more than $1.7 billion so far.
- Valley tops Dowling in the semifinals of the 5A high school playoffs in Iowa
- Gujarat earthquake: 4.2 magnitude tremors were felt in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mehsana
- 'Spectacular TV': Reporter on Trump's team mulling over Matt Gaetz's confirmation hearing
- Jokowi supports RK, Pramono: it's called democracy, I pray for all parties
- Lee County Parks & Recreation will host the 2025 Lee County Senior Games | News, sports, jobs
- Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru amid Trump trade threats
- Erdogan's Kurdish bet | eKathimerini.com
- Labor plan to end illegal immigration isn't working European Conservatives
- Trump stuns Washington with Justice and Intelligence appointments
- Wes McCauley: from MSU hockey player to beloved NHL referee