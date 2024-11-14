Maharashtra elections: Congress propagates ideas of Aurangzebs, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 14, 2024) took out three rallies in Maharashtra, starting from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagarin in the afternoon, followed by a public rally in Panvel town of Raigad district and in Mumbai later in the evening.

Addressing a mega rally at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Mr. Modi asked people whether they would vote for those who respect and follow Sambhaji or those who propagate the ideas of Aurangzebs.

All of Maharashtra knows that it was Balasaheb Thackeray who first brought up the name of changing Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. But when the new government was formed [Uddhav Thackerays undivided Shiv Sena]they didn't have the courage to change their name because they were under pressure from Congress. Immediately after the Mahayuti government came to power, we ensured that we gave the city its identity, Mr. Modi said.

THE Age is so uncomfortable with the name change that they even moved the courts, PM Modi continued. They [Maha Vikas Aghadi] are against the values ​​and principles of Maharashtrian culture, he said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti has only one vision: to lead the state towards development and change Maharashtra with modern infrastructure and amenities, he added.

Today, Samruddhi Mahamarg Road passes through Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and directly connects Marathwada, Vidarbha and Mumbai. The Jalgaon, Dhule and Solapur road connectivity projects are progressing at full speed. We are modernizing the railways in this region. It was only after Mahayuti came to power that Maharashtra saw the highest number of investments. Maharashtra is the only state to receive foreign direct investment in India, Mr. Modi said.

More than 70,000 crore investment memorandums have been signed, 45,000 crore projects are already underway in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and in the coming time many big companies are expected to be set up and run from here. We are building Maharashtra's largest industrial park here at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which will attract more companies to invest here, which will create more employment opportunities for the youth, he added.

He also said that for the devotees of Lord Vitthal, his government had developed the Palkhi Marg project. We have given the Marathi language the label of classical language. All the Aghadis What we have done is to block the development of Maharashtra, he added.

For a very long time, Marathwada has been suffering from a water crisis. When Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, he brought Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan to solve this problem but between Aghadis came to power and disrupted this project. After Mahayuti came to power, they reintroduced this project. Due to the delay in the project, the cost of this project has increased and for this separately the central government is giving 700 crores. If the Aghadis come to power, they will make you beg for every drop of water, Mr. Modi said.

He said that under the Prime Minister-Kisan Samman Nidhiover one crore farmers in the state have directly received over `33,000 crore in their bank accounts and over four lakh farmers of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar have also benefited.

THE Namo Shetkari Yojana already provides double the amount to farmers, and we also give an additional 5,000 euros to soybean farmers and we have promised to give them a minimum support price of 6,000 euros per quintal to soybean farmers. Over the next five years, farmers will benefit from new opportunities. We are also trying to introduce solar energy in every farm and many irrigation pumps are being converted to solar pumps in Maharashtra. For dairy farmers and cattle breeders, we are providing Kisan credit card, the Prime Minister said.

He said the Congress wanted to pursue a policy of divide and rule and never liked the idea of ​​reservations. Nowadays, excerpts from yesteryear newspapers are going viral on social media, revealing their mindset towards the OBC, ST and SC community. They cannot bear the fact that the Prime Minister of this country is the OBC, he said.

The Shehzada [prince] of the Congress party [Rahul Gandhi] goes abroad and speaks without reservation. This is why I launch the slogan, We are one, therefore we are safe, he said.

Talking about Article 370, Mr. Modi alleged that the Congress did not want Jammu and Kashmir to be part of India and hence was against the abrogation of Article 370. This surprises me that apart from Pakistan, if anyone else dreams of such a thing [restoration of Article 370] it’s all about Congress and its alliances. They speak the language and mentality of Pakistanis. To the people of Maharashtra, I promise that in the next five years, Maharashtra will achieve heights of development if they vote for Mahayuti, he said.

