Donald Trump's new border czar defended child separation at festival hosted by gun-worshipping sect





Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the first administration in this country's history to intentionally unsecure a border, Homan said. This is not an accident, this is not incompetence, this is intentional, folks. They obviously perceive a future political advantage, thinking that they may be future Democratic voters. Homan called this the theory of the great white replacement: these millions of people who are being released into sanctuary cities across this country and who will be counted in the next census, what does that mean? More House seats for Democrats. The House will belong to them forever. That's what they want. They sold this country for future political power. And for me, that's a betrayal. There is no other excuse for this.

Homan then laid out his dystopian vision of illegal immigrants under a second Trump administration, rejecting criticism that his plan was racist and promising to implement the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

In an interview with 60 Minutes last month, Homan fleshed out those plans by announcing that the practice of mass arrests of illegal immigrants in workplaces would be revived. Asked about parents separated from their children who were U.S. citizens, Homan said families could be deported together.

Homan and the Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Homan began his career in West Carthage, New York, as a police officer before joining what was then known as the Immigration and Naturalization Service as a border patrol agent in 1984. He worked as an agent, investigator and supervisor before being appointed in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama to serve as associate executive director for enforcement and deportation operations, a role for which he won the Presidential Rank Award in 2015.

Around this time, Homan first floated the idea of ​​separating children from their families to deter immigrants from crossing the border illegally.

In 2017, he was named acting director of ICE less than two weeks into Trump's first term. He then formalized the child separation policy alongside Stephen Miller, who was named Trump's deputy chief of staff this week.

In 2022, Homan joined the Heritage Foundation as a visiting scholar, where he later contributed to a section describing the mass arrests and deportations of immigrants as part of Project 2025, the policy playbook that outlines what a second Trump's mandate. Trump tried to distance himself from Project 2025 before the election and repeatedly promised that he would not employ anyone in his administration connected to it.

