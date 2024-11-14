Politics
As Biden bids farewell, Xi strengthens China's influence in Latin America at APEC summit in Peru.
This week, US President Joe Biden meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Lima, Peru, for the 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit. APEC is a forum of twenty-one members representing approximately 60 percent of global gross domestic product , and Biden's trip to Peru marks the first stop on the president's farewell tour and only his second trip to Latin America during his four years in office. While the summit agenda will focus on host governments' priorities of deepening trade and investment ties between the blocs, the simultaneous presence of the two most powerful world leaders in Latin America will attract public attention international.
Biden's visit to Peru, which will be followed by a trip to Brazil to attend the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders' summit, is a final opportunity for his administration to engage diplomatically with governments in the region. Latin America. Historically, the United States has been one of the main trade and investment partners in Latin America, and Washington has exercised significant political influence. But recently and increasingly, Chinese political and economic ties have deepened in the region.
China's economic and political influence in Latin America has raised concerns within the U.S. government. Last year, General Laura Richardsonthen commander of U.S. Southern Command, warned that China was on the 20-yard line. . . to our homeland. As such, this trip represents a welcome opportunity for the Biden administration to engage multilaterally with countries in the region and leave a parting message that the United States remains a partner and an alternative to China. However, at the end of four years marked by geopolitical conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, which have diverted his administration's foreign policy away from Latin America, Biden will arrive in Lima and Rio with little substance to offer.
In fact, Biden's presence in Peru will be overshadowed by what Xi will inaugurate on the sidelines of his visit: a massive deep-water port in the Peruvian coastal town of Chancay, which is expected to redefine trade between China and Latin America . At the price of $3.5 billionstate-owned China Ocean Shipping Company Limited (COSCO) has developed one of China's most high-profile and controversial infrastructure projects. And after five years of construction, it is ready to be inaugurated by Xi.
For Peru, the port will provide material benefits. Many Peruvians are optimistic that the megaport will make Peru a key hub for global supply chains, particularly for Latin American exports to Asia. The observers also laid that the port could help diversify the Peruvian economy, increase trade volumes between Peru and China and attract more Chinese investment to Peru. Its construction stimulated the local economy, generating approximately 7,500 jobs. Once the port is operational, many residents, who for decades have sought to develop their skills through education, hope to receive training. port workers with specialist skills in IT systems and freight logistics. These aspirations are addressed directly to a priority for this year's APEC Summit: promoting the transition to the formal and global economy.
For all the opportunities it presents, the port has also been the subject of heavy criticism from international observers. In June, the Peruvian government amended Peruvian law to give COSCO unprecedented control over the port. American observers have rightly alarms triggered on the possibility of granting exclusive operational rights to COSCO allowing the Chinese navy and intelligence services to use the port to spy on American military and commercial vessels. Chinese authorities could also use port equipment to steal proprietary business data.
Chancay is the latest development of a worrying pattern of Chinese state-owned enterprises, beholden to their government's political interests, building and operating ports on strategic waterways across the world, from the Aegean Sea to the Panama Canal. If a conflict were to break out, for example in Taiwan or the South China Sea, this global network of thirty-eight ports operated by COSCO could pose a serious logistical challenge to foreign militaries seeking to move ships or supplies to the Indo-Pacific.
Through the port inauguration ceremony on the sidelines of this year's APEC summit, Xi is trying to send a clear message to current and potential members of the Belt and Road Initiative: China and the United States. United talk with you on inclusive growth and sustainable development, but only We will deliver the real thing.
What is the US response to this? The Biden administration's main proposal to deepen economic engagement with the region and counter Chinese economic influence in the hemisphere has been the Americas Economic Prosperity Partnership (APEP), which aims to catalyze private sector investments in the Americas and deepen commercial relations with its eleven founding members. However, APEP has yet to generate material benefits comparable to those of Chinese investments. Other investment projects, such as US Development Finance Corporations (DFCs) $150 million loan to finance the expansion and modernization of a port in Ecuador, or DFC plan Partnering with the US Agency for International Development and Taiwan to fund projects in the region will take time to materialize into tangible trade and investment benefits that can be touted as alternatives to those of China.
Beyond Chancay, Xi should leave a trace of new economic cooperation agreements behind him as he travels to Lima this week and the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next week. The United States, meanwhile, is unlikely to keep pace. China is doing a good job of combining its economic diplomacy with action, and the United States should be concerned. The new Trump administration should recognize that advancing U.S. interests requires deeper economic engagement in Latin America. Any hesitation or inaction would inevitably allow Beijing to expand its influence in the region. If the United States leaves a leadership vacuum, China is ready to fill it, seizing the opportunity to portray the United States as retreating from its global responsibilities.
At the same time, the United States should recognize the difficulty of competing with China dollar for dollar and consider other ways to help recipient countries guard against the risks of Chinese investments. For example, the United States is well placed support host countries' efforts to screen Chinese investments and businesses, create effective surveillance mechanisms, and strengthen port cybersecurity.
After this year's APEC summit and the inauguration of the Chancay port on the sidelines, Latin American countries may have an increased desire for diplomacy backed by tangible economic results. American policymakers must be ready to act.
Martin Cassinelli is a program assistant at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Latin America at the Atlantic Council.
Caroline Costello is a program assistant at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub.
