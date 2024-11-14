Is Jokowi really weakening? -PinterPolitik.com

Listen to the following article

Recently, opinions began to emerge that Jokowi's political influence was increasingly weakening, this is often attributed to the development of online gambling news which is often linked to Budi Arie, and to the news of the suspension of Bahlil Lahadalia's doctoral position, two people who were previously said to be close to Jokowi. But is it true that Jokowi's influence has weakened?

In the story told in a novel as in a film Dune, House Atreides-the family of the protagonist Paul Atreides-, is a family that possesses enormous political power. This power is obtained because they are the rulers of the planet Arrakis, a planet that has the most valuable source of spices in the universe.

However, in history Dune, House Atreides had to swallow the bitterness of life as their power did not last long after a series of betrayals and conflicts that caused the Atreides family to lose control of the planet. Paul Atreides, descendant House Atreidesmust ultimately fight to restore the family's power, but their influence is never quite the same as it was at the start.

Little story of Dune This seems to be a comparison to the political phenomenon that many people seem to be experiencing in Indonesia currently. Recently, rumors emerged that Budi Arie, Indonesia's Minister of Cooperatives and Chairman of Relawan Projo, would have the opportunity to be questioned about efforts to dismantle gambling. online. Then it was also learned that Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, had his doctorate suspended by the University of Indonesia.

These two pieces of news immediately made a number of netizens speculate that this was an indication of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) weakening political influence, as the two people were often said to be people quite close to Jokowi.

However, it is interesting for us to ask whether this kind of dynamic is really proof that Jokowi's influence has weakened? Or is there another deep plot hidden behind this?

Weakening or political illusion?

The narrative that Jokowi was weakened may have its own appeal for a number of parties, because when he was still in power, Jokowi was presented as one of Indonesia's presidents with the greatest political power. It is possible, however, that this sensation is only a political illusion.

Several factors could support the argument that Jokowi's political influence to date is most likely very far from weakening. First of alla list of candidates for high-ranking positions in one of the institutionspowerfulnamely the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), is still filled with people who went through President Jokowi's selection process. Even though Prabowo already holds the position of chairman, it is known that Prabowo did not change the list of candidates for leadership (capim) and members of the KPK supervisory board (Dewas).

Secondregional head candidates. On August 5, 2024, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian revealed that 34 acting regional heads had resigned to run for regional head positions. If the interim officials win the contest, there are fears that Jokowi's influence in the regions will remain strong. Indeed, they were the ones chosen by Jokowi as interim regional heads of the previous government.

Thirdsenior government officials from the former Jokowi cabinet who are currently still in office. Currently, it is known that 16 ministers from the Jokowi era have returned to their positions in Prabowo's cabinet. If political loyalty exists, it is not surprising that at least Jokowi still has influence over some of these people.

The three elements above seem to make us doubt whether Jokowi's influence is actually weakening, because in fact these variables are very strongly influenced by Jokowi's influence. If the situation is such that Jokowi still has quite strong influence, then it is possible that the news of Jokowi's weakening influence can be called something Social construction of reality (Social construction of reality).

Peter L. Berger and Thomas Luckmann in their book, The social construction of realityexplains that political actors often actively manage and manipulate public perceptions. They may allow their image to appear diminished in an attempt to lower expectations or distract from larger issues.

Indeed, social reality is created through social interaction, during which individuals and groups collectively construct an understanding of the world in which they live. In a system such as a state, where the flow of information may be subject to bias, the possibility of creating an automatically designed social reality is also present. At the right time, those who benefit from it can reveal their true power to shock and influence public opinion.

If we refer to the above view, it is possible that the narrative of Jokowi's weakening is actually something that should spread in the minds of many people. This can be very useful in creating a feeling of incomprehension if an event really influenced by Jokowi's political power occurs.

It is then interesting to ask if this scenario is true, if it is just Jokowi's strategy or if there really is another party?

WHO Brainher?

Given that modern politics depends largely on how perceptions are managed and manipulated, it is not impossible that this strategy involves a much wider network, including Jokowi loyalists.

In this scenario, Jokowi could play a central role, using the illusion of weakening his influence as a tactic to lower expectations and manage public attention. If so, this type of strategy not only shows Jokowi's political intelligence, but also reveals how complex the political game is in Indonesia, where information flow and public perception are not that simple let us think so.

However, one cannot ignore the possibility that other actors, who might also be involved in this sort of thing, are involved. For reference, previously, Tempo media raised suspicions that Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Pratikno was Jokowi's political operator (28/1/2024). If there are indeed people suspected of being Jokowi's political operators, that might also be something worth investigating further.

Things like this then leave the question open: Is Jokowi really acting alone, or are there more complicated alliances and power dynamics behind this construct? GOODit seems no one will ever know.

However, ultimately it must be remembered that these are just assumptions based on simple interpretation. What is clear is that political dynamics rarely occur for one simple reason; there are often interesting political intrigues behind them, but many people are not aware of them. (D74)