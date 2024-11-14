Trump announces Matt Gaetz as his choice for attorney general





WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday he will nominate Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to serve as the 87th U.S. attorney general, a move that could fill the nation's top job. he country's law enforcement with an ardent supporter that once upon a time a criminal investigation would have been conducted by the department he would oversee.

No charges have been filed in the case, which was investigated by the FBI and centered on allegations of sex trafficking. It ended last year. Afterward, Gaetz called for the office to be abolished.

I don't care if it takes every second of our time and every ounce of our energy, we either get this government back on our side or we defund, get rid of, abolish the FBI, Gaetz said at the Conference conservative political action of the last year.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters Wednesday evening that Gaetz had offered his resignation from the House. The letter has not yet come into force because it has not been announced in the House.

I think out of deference to us, he issued his letter of resignation effective immediately to Congress, Johnson told reporters. This surprised us a little, but I asked him what the reasoning was, and he said, “Well, you can't have too many absences. »

There will eventually be a special election to fill Gaetz's seat, and Johnson said that “under Florida state law, there are approximately eight weeks to select and fill a vacancy.”

Trump's announcement Wednesday comes at a critical time for the Justice Department and the FBI, which he has relentlessly attacked for years, particularly after Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith charged with four federal crimes in connection with his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. But this case is already coming to an end.

Trump revealed his pick for attorney general on Truth Social, saying Gaetz would “end militarized government, protect our borders, dismantle criminal organizations, and restore Americans' gravely broken faith and trust in the Justice Department.”

Gaetz has a law degree but has never worked as a prosecutor. He briefly practiced law in Florida before entering politics. A longtime Trump loyalist, he has repeatedly attacked the Justice Department and the FBI, both of which he would oversee as attorney general if the Republican-led Senate confirms him.

The bipartisan House Ethics Committee has been investigating whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct and illegal drug use. But that investigation would end with Gaetz's resignation from Congress since the panel does not have jurisdiction over former House members.

Gaetz told the committee in September that he had finished cooperating with the panel, which he said had asked him for a list of adult sexual partners over the past seven years.

In a letter to the committee and later to reporters, Gaetz criticized the investigation as none of Congress's business.

They're just curious, that's what they are, and it's none of their business, Gaetz told NBC News in late September.

Trump's choice to succeed Attorney General Merrick Garland has confounded Justice Department prosecutors, as well as former FBI officials.

Many have been waiting in recent days to see who Trump would choose. Gaetz was a surprise, and his name was not among those widely circulated this week as a potential candidate.

A former top FBI official expressed astonishment that Gaetz, who accompanied Trump on his plane back to Florida after Wednesday's visit to Washington, could oversee the nation's two most powerful federal law enforcement agencies . The official noted that conspiracy theories spread by Gaetz about the office are false.

“I’m still in shock,” the person said. “I honestly don’t know what to say.”

DOJ officials called the choice “crazy” and argued that Gaetz was the least qualified candidate in the department's history.

It's laughable, a senior Justice Department official said, adding that Gaetz should not be confirmable.

A former senior FBI official also said he hoped senators would not confirm Gaetz.

I just have to hope there are three or four senators who won't confirm, the former official said.

If confirmed, the former FBI official predicted that Gaetz would not find the conspiracies he says exist within the bureau.

They’re going to realize things aren’t as bad as they thought,” the person said.

The source later expressed concern about the FBI agents, saying, “They are hard-working people who are trying to do the right thing.”

Asked about the likelihood of Gaetz passing the Senate confirmation process, a source close to Trump predicted that voters would pressure their senators to vote for him.

The American people have made it clear they want President Trump to reshape Washington, and Rep. Gaetz is the right man to make the DOJ great again, said the source, who was granted anonymity to share his internal thinking . Senators will hear from their constituents who support the congressman.

Trump allies have called on the Justice Department to criminally investigate Smith and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Smith led criminal prosecutions against Trump in two federal cases, while James won a $355 million civil verdict against Trump's companies.

As attorney general, Gaetz would be in a strong position to determine how the January 6 riots unfolded.

After the riot, Gaetz claimed without evidence that it was antifa, not a pro-Trump mob that believed Trump's lies about the 2020 election, that attacked the Capitol. A January 6 rioter, one of the first men to breach the Capitol, even posted about Gaetz's plan to challenge the Electoral College votes, which Gaetz presented at a Turning Points USA summit in late 2020.

Another Jan. 6 defendant, Brandon Straka, said he was in regular contact with Gaetz during a Twitter space in early 2023, when Gaetz was directing the outcome of the House speaker race.

