A controversial 31-year-old made a peer by Boris Johnson is to take back the pro-Brexit Guido Fawkes news site.

Ross Kempsell, now Lord Kempsell, was the Prime Minister's former spokesman and is said to have been his tennis partner.

The Independent also revealed last month thatyour PR company he created has accumulated over 2 million in assets in just 12 months and counts Mr. Johnson among its clients.

It is now the peer who will take the reins of the site, which describes itself as a blog of plots, rumors and conspiracies and claims to campaign against political defamation, corruption and hypocrisy.

Labor accused Mr Johnson of cronyism when he elevated Lord Kempsell, who was said to have been a key figure in Operation Save Big Dog, the fight to keep Mr Johnson in power following the Party door scandal.

He was named on Mr Johnson's controversial resignation honors list, after the ex-prime minister was finally ousted from office.

His PR firm Hyannis Strategy also has a contract with news channel GB News, which Mr Johnson is expected to join as a commentator and presenter.

The former journalist is also friends with Mr Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson.

Both attended a birthday dinner for the GuidoFawkessite website on Wednesday evening, marking 20 years since he arrived at Westminster.

The event, held at London's Pall Mall, was also attended by another former Conservative prime minister, Liz Truss.

Lord Kempsell takes over management of the website from its founder Paul Staines.

Last month The Independent also revealed that the woman Mr Johnson named Britain's youngest peer, Charlotte Owen, has a new job at an environmental consultancy chaired by the ex-prime minister.

NOWBaroness Owen of Alderley Edge after entering the House of Lords at the age of 30she was named vice president of the Better Earth company.

Her elevation drew scrutiny just six years after she began working in politics and after a brief stint as an aide.

Mr. Johnson became chairman of the consultancy in May.