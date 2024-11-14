



These Stocks Are Poised for a Breakout Once Donald Trump Takes Office in January

The election of a new president always signals impending change in many aspects of American life. Indeed, each president has political priorities, particularly in economic matters. From his comments during the campaign, it's clear that the Trump presidency will be very business-friendly, which means there will be big winners on Wall Street. Read on to find out why these stocks could explode during Trump's second term.

Donald Trump has made no secret of his commitment to increasing American production of fossil fuels. The slogan “Drill, baby, drill” can often be heard at his rallies and will likely be a central tenet of his domestic policy. This means energy stocks like Chevron can potentially yield significant profits. Chevron shares are currently trading at $156.50, but several analysts believe the stock has significant upside potential for 2025.

Josh Silverstein of UBS is the most bullish on Chevron. He believes the stock is nearly 25% undervalued and recently upgraded his outlook to “strong buy.” It also raised its stock price target from $192 to $194. Expectations from RBC Capital's Biraj Borkhataria are slightly more modest, but he raised his outlook to $175 from $170 and gives Chevron a “buy” rating.

Chevron shareholders also benefit from passive income. Over the past 10 years, Chevron has consistently paid dividends. Currently, the oil giant pays a dividend of 4.17%, distributed quarterly to shareholders. If the Trump administration clears the way for more oil drilling, Chevron's dividend and stock price could rise over the next four years.

Donald Trump's immigration policies may not be popular with all Americans, but with his party controlling both houses of Congress, a legislative crackdown on illegal immigration is likely. If Trump's campaign statements are any indicator, there will also be an equally strong crackdown on violent crime. Both of these developments could benefit GEO Group (GEO).

GEO is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates for-profit correctional facilities. One of GEO's largest clients is U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which contracts with GEO to manage its immigration processing centers. The US Marshals Service also relies on GEO to manage detention centers. Both agencies will likely play an important role in Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration and violent crime.

This means GEO could see rapid expansion, which is part of the reason analysts at Jones Capital and Wedbush gave the stock a Buy rating despite GEO missing their Q3 2024 earnings guidance. GEO shares are currently trading at $25.93, but this stock doesn't. pay dividends. So investors looking for passive income may want to look elsewhere, but GEO's stock price could certainly appreciate under Trump.

Traditionally, defense contractors have done well under Republican administrations, and with the Republican Party poised to control the national budget, that trend appears likely to continue. According to US News, Lockheed Martin was also a big donor to the Trump campaign. This typically results in increased contracts and revenue, benefiting Lockheed Martin shareholders.

Lockheed is one of America's most respected defense contractors, and its $133 billion market cap proves it. Bank of America analysts recently said that a Republican-controlled Congress and White House was the “best case scenario” for the company. Now that this has become a reality, Lockheed is poised to grow even further. Unfortunately for value hunters, Lockheed stock is trading at $565.94, but it pays a 2.31% dividend.

Keep in mind that there is never a guarantee that these stocks will rise in 2025. Any investment always involves risk. That said, Trump's policy priorities seem to indicate that stocks listed here could generate significant profits for investors.

