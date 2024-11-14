Confident in his victory in the Jakarta regional elections, Ridwan Kamil: Jokowi clearly supports me





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Jakarta number 1 gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil emphasized that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo supports him in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. According to Ridwan, this support was evident from his meeting with Jokowi in Solo, Central Java, in early November. “Jokowi clearly supports me as a gubernatorial candidate. His experience is as a former Jakarta governor and two-term president,” Ridwan Kamil said during a major campaign in Cengkareng, West Jakarta, Thursday (11/14/2024). . Also read: Ridwan Kamil admits to being encouraged by Prabowo via WhatsApp before going to the Great Campaign In addition to having Jokowi's support, Ridwan also admitted that he was supported by President Prabowo Subianto. Ridwan hopes that support from the political elite can lead him and his running mate, Suswono, as deputy governor of Jakarta, to winning the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. “I hope this will encourage us to build a better Jakarta,” he said. Before attending the big campaign, Ridwan admitted to receiving a WhatsApp message from President Prabowo. Ridwan said the Gerindra Party general president encouraged him. “With Pak Prabowo, I don’t think there is anything special. But since he is abroad, there is WA-WA (WhatsApp) communication, which is basically encouraging,” he said. Earlier, Ridwan Kamil said that Jokowi had given permission to one of his volunteers, Pro Jokowi (ProJo), to express support for him. “Basically Pak Jokowi supports him, the proof of his support is to give Projo permission to declare, support the Rido (Ridwan Kamil-Suswono) pair,” said Ridwan Kamil at the Indonesia Arena, Senayan, Central Jakarta , Saturday (02/11/2024). ). Also read: Take part in the big campaign, Gibranku volunteers support Ridwan Kamil-Suswono On another occasion, Ridwan said that he and his deputy gubernatorial candidate, Suswono, had received support from President Prabowo Subianto. “If the Pak-supported governor Prabowo Subianto is looking for the Rido couple (Ridwan Kamil-Suswono),” said Ridwan Kamil on Untung Jiwa Island, Seribu Islands, Sunday (11/10/2024). Ridwan said that the Rido couple was born thanks to a request from Prabowo who supported both of them to run in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. “The Rido couple is here because they were born at the request of Pak Prabowo Subianto, number one,” he said.

