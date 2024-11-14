Politics
Xi Jinping meets with President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit_Headlines_
Xi Jinping meets with President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit
On the evening of September 6, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit, who is visiting China for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The two heads of state announced the elevation of relations between China and South Sudan to the rank of strategic partnership.
Xi Jinping noted that China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with South Sudan. Over the past 13 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two sides have built strong mutual political trust and achieved fruitful cooperation results in various fields. Mutual respect and sincere cooperation form the foundation of relations between China and South Sudan, and working together for common development constitutes the future of bilateral relations. Building rich and dynamic relations between China and South Sudan meets the common expectations and long-term interests of the two peoples. China is willing to share experience and development opportunities with South Sudan, continue to implement educational technology and other projects, strengthen cooperation in areas such as oil, mining and agriculture, and contribute to the economic diversification of South Sudan. China is ready to work with South Sudan to implement the various outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and promote stronger and deeper bilateral cooperation.
Xi Jinping stressed that China supports South Sudan in steadily advancing its political transition process, opposes any external interference in South Sudan's internal affairs, and supports the South Sudanese people in taking charge. of its future and its destiny. He expressed the hope that South Sudan will quickly achieve lasting peace and development, saying China will continue to defend South Sudan at the United Nations and other multilateral occasions and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests. from South Sudan.
Salva Kiir Mayardit expressed great appreciation for President Xi Jinping's important speech at the opening ceremony of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, especially for the announcement of the ten partnership actions, and expressed his willingness to work with China to actively implement them. The deep friendship between South Sudan and China is based on mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual support. China is a good friend of South Sudan. With China's assistance and support, South Sudan's economy has recovered and people's livelihoods have improved. South Sudan firmly pursues the one-China policy and hopes to continuously develop the strategic partnership between the two countries. South Sudan will strive to provide a safe and healthy environment for Chinese companies to operate in the country.
Wang Yi was present at the meeting.
|
Sources
2/ https://wb.beijing.gov.cn/en/center_for_international_exchanges/headlines/202411/t20241114_3941194.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK weather: Met Office predicts 'mix of rain, sleet and snow' as 'cold wave' hits country next week | uk news
- This 401(k) alternative has saved American workers more than $1.7 billion so far.
- Valley tops Dowling in the semifinals of the 5A high school playoffs in Iowa
- Gujarat earthquake: 4.2 magnitude tremors were felt in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mehsana
- 'Spectacular TV': Reporter on Trump's team mulling over Matt Gaetz's confirmation hearing
- Jokowi supports RK, Pramono: it's called democracy, I pray for all parties
- Lee County Parks & Recreation will host the 2025 Lee County Senior Games | News, sports, jobs
- Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru amid Trump trade threats
- Erdogan's Kurdish bet | eKathimerini.com
- Labor plan to end illegal immigration isn't working European Conservatives
- Trump stuns Washington with Justice and Intelligence appointments
- Wes McCauley: from MSU hockey player to beloved NHL referee