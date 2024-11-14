Xi Jinping meets with President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit_Headlines_

On the evening of September 6, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit, who is visiting China for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The two heads of state announced the elevation of relations between China and South Sudan to the rank of strategic partnership.

Xi Jinping noted that China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with South Sudan. Over the past 13 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two sides have built strong mutual political trust and achieved fruitful cooperation results in various fields. Mutual respect and sincere cooperation form the foundation of relations between China and South Sudan, and working together for common development constitutes the future of bilateral relations. Building rich and dynamic relations between China and South Sudan meets the common expectations and long-term interests of the two peoples. China is willing to share experience and development opportunities with South Sudan, continue to implement educational technology and other projects, strengthen cooperation in areas such as oil, mining and agriculture, and contribute to the economic diversification of South Sudan. China is ready to work with South Sudan to implement the various outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and promote stronger and deeper bilateral cooperation.

Xi Jinping stressed that China supports South Sudan in steadily advancing its political transition process, opposes any external interference in South Sudan's internal affairs, and supports the South Sudanese people in taking charge. of its future and its destiny. He expressed the hope that South Sudan will quickly achieve lasting peace and development, saying China will continue to defend South Sudan at the United Nations and other multilateral occasions and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests. from South Sudan.

Salva Kiir Mayardit expressed great appreciation for President Xi Jinping's important speech at the opening ceremony of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, especially for the announcement of the ten partnership actions, and expressed his willingness to work with China to actively implement them. The deep friendship between South Sudan and China is based on mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual support. China is a good friend of South Sudan. With China's assistance and support, South Sudan's economy has recovered and people's livelihoods have improved. South Sudan firmly pursues the one-China policy and hopes to continuously develop the strategic partnership between the two countries. South Sudan will strive to provide a safe and healthy environment for Chinese companies to operate in the country.

Wang Yi was present at the meeting.