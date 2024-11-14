Trump's choice for attorney general shocks Washington





Donald Trump's nomination of MP Matt Gaetz as attorney general came like a bolt from the blue in Washington.

Of all the president-elect's choices for his administration so far, this one is by far the most controversial — and sends a clear message that Trump intends to shake up the establishment when he returns to power.

The shockwaves were still being felt Thursday morning as attention turned to a looming Senate battle over his nomination.

Trump is assembling his team before his term begins on January 20, and his choice for defense secretary, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, and intelligence chief, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, have also raised eyebrows .

But it's Florida's fiery politician Gaetz who's making the most headlines. He is perhaps best known for leading the effort to unseat Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year. But he has always been a flamethrower in the halls of Congress.

In 2018, he brought a right-wing Holocaust denier before the State of the Union, and then tried to evict two fathers who lost children in a mass shooting from a hearing after objecting to a claim he made regarding gun control.

His bombastic approach means he has no shortage of enemies, including within his own party. So Trump's choice of Gaetz for this crucial role is also a signal to these Republicans that his second administration will be comprised of loyalists he trusts to carry out his agenda, conventional political opinion be damned.

Gasps were heard at a meeting of Republican lawmakers when the top U.S. attorney's nomination was announced, Axios reported, citing sources in the room.

Republican Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho reportedly responded with an expletive.

I don't think this is a serious nomination for attorney general, said Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. This one wasn't on my Bingo card.

Gaetz has allies on Capitol Hill who share unwavering loyalty to Trump. The Florida lawmaker has been one of the president-elect's most aggressive and fiercest defenders — at congressional hearings, at news conferences and in television appearances.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, another staunch Trump loyalist, called Gaetz a “consummate lawyer.”

“He’s a reformer in his mind and in his heart, and I think he’ll bring a lot to the table on this,” Johnson said.

In a social media post, Trump explained how he intended to use Gaetz as a wrecking ball to radically change the U.S. Department of Justice, which he has regularly blamed for its multiple legal problems.

Matt will eliminate systemic corruption within the DOJ and return the department to its true mission of fighting crime and upholding our democracy and Constitution, he wrote.

During the campaign, Trump promised retaliation for the numerous investigations launched against him. It now appears that Gaetz is at the forefront of Trump's efforts to bring the Justice Department into line.

The department also investigated Gaetz himself.

Last year, he declined to press charges over allegations he violated sex trafficking laws during a trip he took to the Bahamas with paid escorts.

He was the subject of an ongoing ethics investigation in the House of Representatives over allegations of sexual misconduct, illegal drug use and misappropriation of campaign funds.

But on Wednesday evening, apparently just two days before the release of a highly critical House report on the investigation, Johnson said Gaetz had resigned as a lawmaker, effectively ending the House investigation since the commission only investigates members.

On Thursday, the Senate's top Democrat, Dick Durbin, asked the House committee to preserve and share the report's findings, saying the order and timing of the resignation raised questions.

“Make no mistake: This information could be relevant to the question of Mr. Gaetz’s confirmation as the next attorney general of the United States.”

Gaetz has denied all allegations against him.

According to CBS News, Gaetz had asked Trump for a preemptive pardon for any related crimes before the president left office in January 2021.

All of this makes him an unlikely choice for a position usually reserved for more senior, legally-savvy politicians.

Gaetz, 42, has a law degree and worked for a Florida law firm before his eight years in Congress. Joe Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, was a senior federal appeals court judge. In his first term, Trump chose U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions and then Bill Barr, who had decades of experience in Republican presidential administrations.

The Senate will be responsible for confirming Gaetz's nomination, and the Florida congressman has ruffled more than a few feathers in that chamber, including among Republicans. Even if his party has a majority, it would only take four no votes, joined by a unified Democratic opposition, to derail his chances.

Gaetz himself said last year that he would love to become attorney general while acknowledging that was unlikely.

The world probably isn't ready, he told Newsmax in an interview. There certainly wouldn't be a Senate confirmation, but you know, a boy can dream.

For now, however, Trump's closest supporters are celebrating his choice.

The hammer of justice is coming, Elon Musk posted about Gaetz on X.

Regardless of the final outcome of Gaetz's bid for attorney general, Trump has fired a warning shot at the U.S. government. Although his second term may be more organized than his first, it could prove even more divisive.

