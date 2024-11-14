Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks opposition: 'Those who see messiah in Sambhaji Maharaj's assassin' | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the opposition in Maharashtra, accusing it of having a problem with “the name of Sambhaji Maharaj”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. (PTI) Addressing an election rally in the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister said those who see their 'messiah' in the person who killed the Maratha warrior-king are against the state and pride of Maratha. “Aren't those who have a problem with the name of Sambhaji Maharaj, those who see the Messiah in the name of those who killed him, opposed to the pride of Maharashtra and Maratha? Are these people not not against our identity? Will Maharashtra ever accept such people?” he said while addressing a gathering at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Sambhaji Maharaj was the son of Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji. He was killed by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. PM Modi also attacked the Congress, saying it was against reservations and development. “To form the government, the Congress party believes in division and not development… From the very beginning, the Congress has opposed reservations… Old advertisements which are going viral on the internet today show the true Congress thinking on reservations Congress The mentality and agenda of the Congress remains the same even today, and for the past 10 years, it has been difficult for them to tolerate an OBC Prime Minister,” he said. he added. He said the Mahayuti government renamed Aurangabad Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and fulfilled the wish of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Prime Minister Modi said the Congress and its allies want the restoration of Article 370 and are considering a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah calls Aghadi Aurangzeb fan club Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday described the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance as an Aurangzeb fan club. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Dhule, the BJP stalwart claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had forgotten the principles of his father Bal Thackeray. “Aghadi (Maha Vikas Aghadi) only wants to appease. To take power, Uddhav ji forgot all the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray. Uddhav babu, with whom are you sitting today? Today you are with those who are opposed to the renaming of Aurangabad, construction of Ram temple, abrogation of Article 370 and also a surgical strike against Pakistan There are two clear sides in front of the people of Maharashtra: Aghadi, which is the. Aurangzeb fan club, and the other is Mahayuti who follows the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Voting for the Maharashtra assembly election will be held on November 20. The result will be announced on November 23. With contributions from PTI, ANI

