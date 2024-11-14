62 cases against Imran Khan in Islamabad: police





Islamabad: Sixty-two cases have been registered in Pakistan's capital Islamabad against jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the High Court was informed on Thursday.

Islamabad High Court Judge Arbab Mohammad Tahir, who was informed about the number of cases against Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, asked the police spokesperson, the DSP Sajjid Cheema, to provide a detailed report when he proposed to submit a report. interim report, according to The Express Tribune.

Khan, 72, has been in custody in several cases since August last year.

Cheema said there were 62 cases against Khan in the capital and further investigations were underway at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA, which also submitted its report on the cases involving Khan, said seven FIRs (First Information Reports) had been registered and several investigations were underway against him.

Further, the government lawyer said no investigation was underway against Khan at the district collector's office.

The court gave the authorities time to provide a detailed report and adjourned the hearing until November 18.

Dozens of cases have been filed against Khan since he was ousted from power following a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

The details shared with the court relate only to cases registered in Islamabad. It was not clear how many cases had been registered against Khan in other parts of Pakistan.

