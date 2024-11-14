Protecting Trump in a Second Administration Presents Unprecedented Security Challenges





As Donald Trump leads a free-wheeling transition from his Mar-a-Lago estate, attracting flocks of business moguls, entrepreneurs, foreign dignitaries and anyone seeking employment in the new administration, agencies Federal agencies charged with protecting the president-elect and his communications face a daunting task.

Security at Mar-a-Lago has already increased since the election. The Secret Service has increased its presence around the residence and private club and is now deploying robot dogs capable of monitoring and detecting explosive materials. Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard is patrolling nearby waterways.

But without any restrictions on which Mar-a-Lago club members can invite, the chaotic scene presents a unique counterintelligence and security challenge that sources told CNN is nearly impossible to prepare for fully.

Trump begins his second presidential term facing an unprecedented combination of targeted cyber and physical threats. China attempted to hack the communications of Trump and his entourage. Iran allegedly tried to kill him. And during the campaign, Trump survived two separate assassination attempts.

Unwelcome guests have already posed a security problem at Mar-a-Lago. Since July, a Chinese national has been arrested several times for trying to enter the property. Still, sources told CNN there was little they could do to beef up security there.

We can't put it in a bubble, a Secret Service official told CNN, adding that everyone is waiting to see what the next presidency will look like and what security challenges lie ahead.

Holden Triplett, a former FBI counterintelligence official who served in China and Russia, told CNN that attempts by foreign powers to spy on the Trump transition team would be relentless.

China has and will continue to seek ways to penetrate Trump's inner circle, said Triplett, who was also director of counterintelligence at the National Security Council during the last Trump administration. They want to avoid crippling tariffs at all costs and will look for ways to influence and ultimately strike a deal with the administration.

Iran sees virtually no chance of reaching a deal and will likely want to impose costs on the administration to keep it out of the Middle East, Triplett added.

Iranian officials have denied allegations of assassination plots against Trump.

The Trump transition team's main concern is a robust Chinese hacking operation that U.S. officials only recently discovered. The hackers are actually trying to eavesdrop on calls and text messages from high-profile U.S. political figures, including Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance and senior members of the Biden administration.

During the presidential campaign, Trump's team speculated that Chinese hackers had access to Trump and Vance's phone communications, CNN previously reported.

The sophistication of the effort has rattled top U.S. national security officials and prompted Trump's transition team to take countermeasures to try to prevent Chinese spies from eavesdropping on the president-elect's calls with leaders. of the world. (Beijing has denied any involvement in the hack)

The FBI has recommended that seniors in Trump's orbit change their phone numbers, but this measure gives us a very short window of anonymity before hackers find a target's new phone number, said to CNN a person familiar with Trump's security arrangements.

The transition team is constantly changing the phones used by senior staff to try to keep the Chinese in limbo, the person said. There are more in-person meetings at Mar-a-Lago rather than phone calls, in part because of concerns about China's relentless surveillance.

They're trying to piece together what the administration will look like, the person said of Chinese efforts to spy on Trump and his team.

Another complication is that the Trump transition team has yet to sign documents necessary for a classified Biden administration briefing, limiting its own understanding of the Chinese hacking operation, two told CNN sources close to the case.

The FBI has given the Trump team a handful of names of people whose phone communications were targeted by the hackers, sources briefed on the matter told CNN. Besides Trump and Vance, the names include Trump's son Eric, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche, CNN reported.

It is, however, impractical for the Trump transition team to try to lock down the telephone communications of every aide or even senior adviser.

Some leaders may invest in secure cell phones, but never a large number, said a former U.S. official who worked on cybersecurity during a previous presidential transition.

Trump's return to the White House comes amid strained relations with top Secret Service brass following his near assassination in July.

Morale within the agency has plummeted, former and current officials say, after a turbulent campaign season that strained the agency, requiring overtime and reassignments for dozens of agents.

The fate of interim director Ronald Rowe remains up in the air. Rowe tried to arrange a meeting with Trump next week, but nothing has been scheduled, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Some in the agency expect Trump to replace Rowe, potentially with someone from his own group.

A meeting with Rowe could focus on Trump's security transition as he takes over the presidency, but would also give Rowe one last chance to show Trump the changes he has made at the agency and to fight for the position he has held for the past three months.

Whoever is in charge, the Secret Service will have to figure out how best to protect a president who might choose to split his time between the White House and several of his U.S. properties.

During his first term, the Secret Service spent tens of millions of dollars securing Trump Tower, Trump's private residence in Manhattan. Trump has since changed his residence to Florida and is spending significantly more time at Mar-a-Lago. Securing the 20-acre resort in Palm Beach poses an even more daunting task, especially during a transition period in which outsiders are seeking to buy time with Trump, who remains eager to retain his role as host of the club and of president in office.

In recent days, one guest said he reported another to property security, saying the visitor had a disorderly social media presence and was disclosing private conversations, CNN previously reported.

It's unclear what ongoing security measures the Secret Service will have to put in place at Mar-a-Lago, but they would likely include more visitor screenings and wider security perimeters around the private club.

What I would expect is that at Mar-a-Lago you will see in the golf courses and everything else, more enhanced screening procedures for all guests, all vehicles, all deliveries Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent and CNN analyst, told CNN that whether you're there to see the president or you're a member, it will be significantly improved.

But, Wackrow stressed, the Secret Service is focused on protecting against physical threats, not espionage or cyber surveillance, adding that staff members control who is allowed into the club, not the agency.

If there is something clear that we think needs to be addressed, we will talk to staff about it, Wackrow added. But if the staff says, “Let them in,” we’ll let them in. We are not going to debate it.

CNN previously reported that members of the club were offered money by people to stay as guests, hoping to rub shoulders with Trump.

A Secret Service official told CNN that Trump presents other unique security challenges, including through his sprawling family, which will require large numbers of agents to protect.

The official noted that Trump's granddaughter, Kai, posted a video recording of election night at Mar-a-Lago, a practice that could publicly reveal some movements of Trump and his family members.

Wackrow noted that most of Trump's movements are public and the risk of video recordings is minimal, adding that foreign actors have plenty of digital resources to sift through if they want to access such information.

Very large-scale foreign intelligence operations, like those carried out by the Iranians, Chinese, Israelis and North Koreans, look beyond Trump's granddaughter, Wackrow said. They are looking at other data sets that are exposed and could be leveraged.

During Trump's first presidency, a strategy session held on a Mar-a-Lago terrace with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in which the two men discussed a response to the tests of North Korean missiles at the time, attracted intense scrutiny.

The conversation, with potentially sensitive documents illuminated by the flashlights of the aides' cell phones, was observed by other diners at the club, who watched freely, CNN reported at the time.

