Xi Jinping meets with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud_Headlines_
On the morning of September 6, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, visiting China for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. two heads of state announced the elevation of Sino-Somali relations to the rank of strategic partnership.
Xi Jinping stressed that China and Somalia have enjoyed friendly exchanges for a long time. Somalia is the first East African country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and the friendship between the two countries has withstood many tests. China is willing to work with Somalia to fulfill the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations and push for more diplomatic relations. new achievements in bilateral relations to better benefit both peoples.
Xi Jinping stressed that both China and Somalia shoulder the historic mission of achieving complete national reunification. China supports Somalia in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity and supports the peace and development process in Somalia. The two sides should firmly support each other on issues related to each other's core interests and major concerns. China is willing to continue to support Somalia's economic and social development, tap the cooperation potential and expand development space with Somalia, and seize the implementation of the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in areas such as the economy, trade and fisheries. and training of human resources. China will continue to provide financial support to the international peacekeeping mission in Somalia and support Somalia in strengthening its capacity for independent development, combating terrorism and maintaining stability. Xi Jinping congratulated Somalia on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and its formal membership in the East African Community. China is ready to strengthen multilateral cooperation with Somalia to safeguard international justice.
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud congratulated China for successfully hosting the FOCAC summit in Beijing. The series of major global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, such as building a community with a shared future for mankind, and the major measures to jointly advance the modernization of Africa and China announced yesterday At the opening of the summit, the common aspirations of the people of Africa and the world for peace and development meet, and are highly appreciated by the Somali side. He expressed his belief that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China will surely be able to become a modern and strong country on all fronts as expected and lead Africa and the world in achieving common development. . He thanked China for supporting Somalia in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity and providing valuable assistance to the country's economic development. Somalia aspires to achieve security and stability, regards China as a reliable and trustworthy partner and friend, and hopes to continuously deepen bilateral relations of friendly cooperation. The Somali side firmly adheres to the one-China principle.
During the summit, China and Somalia signed bilateral cooperation documents in radio and television, among other areas.
Wang Yi was present at the meeting.
