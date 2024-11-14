Republicans win House majority, giving Donald Trump and party full control of government





President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a House GOP conference meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. ALEX BRANDON/AP

Republicans won enough seats to control the U.S. House of Representatives, completing the party's rise to power and securing their hold on the U.S. government alongside President-elect Donald Trump.

A Republican House victory in Arizona, along with a slow-count victory in California earlier Wednesday, gave the GOP the 218 House victories that constitute the majority. Republicans previously took control of the Senate at the expense of Democrats.

With hard-fought but slim majorities, Republican leaders are eyeing a mandate to overthrow the federal government and quickly implement Trump's vision for the country.

The new president has promised to carry out the country's largest-ever deportation operation, expand tax breaks and reshape the U.S. economy. GOP election victories ensure that Congress will agree to this agenda, and Democrats will be almost powerless to control it.

When Trump was elected president in 2016, Republicans swept Congress as well, but he still encountered Republican leaders resistant to his policy ideas, as well as a Supreme Court with a liberal majority. Not this time.

When he returns to the White House, Trump will work with a Republican Party completely transformed by his “Make America Great Again” movement and a Supreme Court dominated by conservative justices, including three he appointed.

Read more Trump picks Marco Rubio as secretary of state and Matt Gaetz as attorney general for 'America First' agenda

Trump rallied House Republicans at a Capitol Hill hotel Wednesday morning, marking his first return to Washington since the election.

“I suspect I won't run again unless you say, 'He's good, we've got to find something else,'” Trump told the room full of lawmakers who laughed in response.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who with Trump's support won the Republican Conference nomination to remain president next year, has spoken of taking a 'blowtorch' to the federal government and its programs , considering ways to revise even the popular programs Democrats have championed of late. years. The Louisiana Republican, an ardent conservative, has brought the House Republican Conference closer to Trump during the election season as they prepare an “ambitious” 100-day agenda.

“Republicans in the House and Senate have a mandate,” Johnson said earlier this week. “The American people want us to implement and deliver on this ‘America First’ agenda.”

Trump's allies in the House have already signaled they will seek revenge for legal troubles Trump faced while out of office. The new president said Wednesday he would nominate Rep. Matt Gaetz, a fierce loyalist, to be attorney general.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, said Republican lawmakers are taking nothing away from their plan to investigate special counsel Jack Smith, even as Smith ends two federal investigations into Trump for conspiracy. overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election and hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

However, with some elections still uncalled, Republicans could hold the majority with only a few seats at the start of the new Congress. Trump's decision to step down from the House to take positions in his administration, so far Reps. Gaetz, Mike Waltz and Elise Stefanik, could complicate Johnson's ability to maintain a majority in the first days of the new Congress.

