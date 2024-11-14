Erdoan defends the “Zero Waste” initiative at COP29, but struggles to manage the recycling of imported plastic waste





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan highlighted the importance of Turkey's zero waste initiative at a recent climate summit in Azerbaijan. Yet the country leads in imports of plastic waste from Europe and may not be able to effectively manage the recycling of these materials. In his speech to the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, more commonly known as COP29, Erdoan highlighted his “Zero Waste Initiative” , which aims to reduce and control waste nationally in alignment with sustainable development goals. Launched by his wife, Emine Erdoan, the program sets ambitious goals, including recycling 60% of all recyclable waste by 2035 and increasing the recycling rate of packaging materials to 65% by 2026 . Turkey is the leading destination for European plastic waste. In 2023, European Union countries and the United Kingdom shipped 456,507 tonnes of plastic waste to Turkey daily, the equivalent of loading around 125 garbage trucks. Over the past 17 years, Turkish imports of plastic waste have increased 155 times. According to a recent BBC Turkish reportAccording to the latest findings from Greenpeace International, Turkey has ranked as the top importer of plastic waste from European countries over the past five years. Citing data from Eurostat and United Nations Comtrade, Greenpeace Turkey noted the main exporters of waste to Turkey: the United Kingdom (140,907 tons), Germany (87,109 tons), Belgium (74,141 tonnes), Italy (41,580 tonnes) and the Netherlands (27,564 tonnes). . Speaking to the BBC, Professor Sedat Gndodu, from the Department of Fisheries at Ukurova University, said Turkey is importing plastic waste beyond its capacity to manage. “The Turkish Plastic Industry Foundation (PAGEV) estimates that Turkey imported 623,000 tons of plastic under code 3915, which it calls raw materials or recyclable waste, although it is mainly waste. Every year we process 600,000 to 700,000 tons, exceeding Turkey's national collection capacity,” Gndodu said. Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum defended Turkey's waste import policy, citing the domestic industry's need for recycling into raw materials, and said restrictions had been imposed on imports of plastic waste. The minister added that Turkey ultimately aims to completely eliminate these imports. Following public outcry, Turkey announced a ban on imports of plastic waste, published in the Official Gazette on May 18, 2021, which will come into force after a 45-day transition period. However, the Commerce Ministry overturned the ban in a notification issued on July 10. Gndodu noted that the seven-day restriction had an impact on Turkey's annual waste import figures, with 2021 showing the lowest level of plastic waste imports in five years. “Our field investigations revealed irreversible contamination of Turkey’s soil, air and water due to plastic waste imports.” She added: “A complete ban could significantly mitigate this danger,” Nihan Temiz Ata, head of Greenpeace Türkiye's plastic campaign, told the BBC. Plastic imported from Türkiye is subject to mechanical recycling, of which 40 to 60 percent becomes residual waste, Gndodu explained. Of Turkey's annual 600,000 tonnes of plastic waste imports, only 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes of usable raw materials emerge, mainly used for low-quality products like trash bags, shoe soles and auto parts . In 2019, Greenpeace investigations into illegal dumping of plastic waste in Adana found high levels of dioxins and furans, both known carcinogens, in samples of ash, water and riverbed sludge. Gndodu added that significant microplastic pollution flows into the Mediterranean Sea via the Seyhan River, making the Gulf of Mersin one of the most polluted regions in Türkiye. As Erdoan promotes the “Zero Waste” initiative, Turkey faces difficulties reconciling its recycling goals with its role as a major importer of plastic waste, a duality that has significant environmental implications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/11/14/erdogan-pushes-zero-waste-initiative-at-cop29-yet-struggles-to-manage-recycling-of-plastic-waste-imports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos