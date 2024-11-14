Meet Donald Trump's terrifyingly scary new cabinet and everyone else advising him in a second term





On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump will become President of the United States for the second time despite, among other things, suggesting that Americans ingest bleach at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and inspiring a violent attack on the Capitol which left several people dead. The first time Trump was in office, his cabinet included relatively traditional Republicans, such as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Many of the people he appointed to high-level advisory positions, such as retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly as White House chief of staff and former Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council also had relevant experience. But this time around, Trump is expected to hire almost exclusively far-right people whose number one qualification is complete loyalty to him.

Speaking to Fox News shortly after the election, Donald Trump Jr., who is heavily involved in the transition, indicated that he was focused on installing people who would not speak if they disagreed. with his father, saying he sought to staff the administration with individuals who don't think they know any better than the duly elected President of the United States.

The most powerful and coveted positions are obviously Cabinet positions, which technically require Senate approval. However, many served in an acting capacity during Trump's term, allowing them to bypass this requirement. Additionally, Trump demanded that Senate Republicans let him bypass the confirmation process entirely by agreeing to suspend the nominations. This scares at least one staunch conservative, but that doesn't mean it won't happen!

Trump's cabinet nominees so far include:

Matt Gaetz, Attorney General

Is Donald Trump trying his hand at trolling? An attempt to get millions of people to shout, “What the fuck?!” at the same time? An elaborate lowering of the bar, so that when he appoints, say, a serial killer as surgeon general, people will be like, eh, that's not so crazy? It's potentially all of the above. In addition to having less experience as an attorney than most law firm partners, Gaetz is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for misconduct alleged sexual assault, which he denies.

Fun fact: In his memoir, Firebrand, Gaetz wrote of Trump: The president called me while I was in my car, asleep in the middle of the night on my Longworth office bed, on the throne, in on planes, in nightclubs, and even in the grip of passion (yes, I answered).

Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security

Trump nominated the South Dakota governor for one of the most important posts in his administration, given his commitment to leading the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. Although she does not lead a border state, Noem has been outspoken about her hardline stance on immigration. She has previously called for punishing sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigrants. And last April, Noem was barred from visiting three separate reservations that make up about 10 percent of South Dakota's 75,789.6 square miles after claiming that Mexican drug cartels had successfully recruited tribal members to join them in their criminal activities and that certain tribal leaders benefited personally. the cartels are there.

Fun fact: If confirmed, Noem would be the first Secretary of the Interior in history to write about driving her family dog ​​into a gravel pit and shooting it at point-blank range.

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

The Republican senator who mocked Trump's spray tan and hand size during his 2016 presidential bid has since become a staunch ally; at one point, he was reportedly on Trump's 2024 shortlist for vice president.

On Capitol Hill, the Florida congressman has a reputation as a foreign policy hawk. In April, he voted against a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and, in equally worrying news for the war-torn country, said the war started by Russia would likely end in a settlement negotiated instead of a victory for the country invaded by Vladimir Putin. .

Fun Fact: If things go wrong between Trump and Rubio, as they did with Trump's first Secretary of State, whom he later called stupid as a rock and lazy as hell, the new President already has a derogatory nickname for this guy: Little Marco.

Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

At a time when scientists believe that climate change is approaching a point of no return, Zeldin's selection is not a great sign for the planet, although it is entirely expected. In 2020, the former New York congressman received the worst score on the League of Conservation Voters' 2020 National Environmental Scorecard of the entire New York delegation; it has a lifetime score of 14% from the environmental advocacy organization. In an interview, he said his priorities, from day one and for the first 100 days, were to roll back the regulations.

Fun fact: Zeldin voted to overturn the 2020 election results after a mob attacked the Capitol on January 6.

Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense

If you know the name Pete Hegseth, it's probably because the guy is a Fox News host and, if confirmed, he would be the first Fox and Friends co-host in U.S. history to become cabinet secretary. Hegseth joined the Minnesota National Guard and later the Army National Guard, serving in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Iraq and Afghanistan, reaching the rank of major. He ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2012 and joined Fox News as a contributor two years later. In 2019, Hegseth reportedly pressed Trump to pardon a number of military personnel accused of war crimes, including shooting civilians; Trump ultimately pardoned three people. According to the New York Times, a former Pentagon official during Mr. Trump's first term questioned Mr. Hegseth's lack of experience other than military service and expressed concerns about his ability to win confirmation. of the Senate, even with a Republican majority in the chamber. Days before Trump nominated him, Hegseth said in an interview: “I'm just saying we shouldn't have women in combat roles.

