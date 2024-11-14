Pakistani court rules out Imran Khan's acquittal in new state gifts case, will frame charges





After ODI series win, Rizwan to lead Pakistan in first T20I against Australia today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan will lead his team for the first time against Australia in a T20I format in Brisbane today Thursday, after leading the greenshirts to their first ever ODI series win against the 2023 world champions since 2022.

Rizwan will become the 12th person to captain Pakistan in T20 when he takes the field in Brisbane for the first T20I. The Pakistan cricket team, buoyed by stellar performances from fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, beat Australia 2-1 in the three-match series that concluded last week.

After Thursday's match, Pakistan will face Australia in Sydney and Hobart on November 16 and 18 respectively. Pakistani cricketers Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usman Khan joined the T20I squad in Brisbane on November 11 after undergoing a five-day training camp in the port city from Karachi, in the south of the country.

“We are confident after beating Australia in the ODI series, but international cricket is always a challenge, so we aim to do things as best as we can before this T20I series against Australia,” Rizwan said a day before the match.

We have determined the roles of different players in the team and look forward to putting our best plans into action, not only in this series, but also in the upcoming white-ball matches against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Pakistan captain said he wanted to keep all the players involved in the series motivated.

Of course, the conditions have helped the bowlers on this tour so far, but we also want to prove our mettle as a batting unit and I'm looking forward to an exciting contest in all three matches, he declared.

Pakistan last faced Australia in a T20 contest in March 2022, when the two teams played a one-off T20I in Lahore, which Australia won. In Pakistan's last T20I series in Australia in November 2019, the hosts won 2-0 after the opening match ended in a draw.

Josh Inglis will lead Australia in the T20I series while Tim David and Nathan Ellis have joined the Australian T20I squad. Josh Philippe, meanwhile, replaced the injured Cooper Connolly.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2579262 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos