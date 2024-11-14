APEC 2024 LIVE: Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and other world leaders arrive in Peru today for the Asia-Pacific Forum





It was not Peruvian President Dina Boluarte who received Xi Jinping, but Prime Minister Gustavo Adriazn. The President of the United States will arrive this evening. Security measures have been stepped up in the capital ahead of the arrival of the world's two most powerful leaders.

Chancellor defends government decision at APEC: 15 virtual hours does not affect the school year. (Capture: Full stop) The leaders of APEC, the powerful Asia-Pacific alliance who promote free trade, are meeting today in Lima for a summit marked by the triumph of Donald Trump, who could fuel the trade war between the United States and China with his protectionist plans. The outgoing President of the United States, Joe Bidenand his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will participate in the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum on Friday and Saturday (APEC), which brings together 21 economies representing 60% of global GDP. Biden will bid farewell to his alliance partners before handing over the keys to the White House in January to Trump, who returns to power after his victory on November 5. The hostess of APEC This is the President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, whose country is a strategic ally of China under a free trade agreement. On the sidelines of the summit, Xi and Boluarte will inaugurate the Chancay megaport that Beijing financed, another demonstration of growing Chinese influence in Latin America, once an area of ​​American domination. For the United States, China poses a threat and it shows because Trump is establishing a dynamic of competition with Beijing, said Oscar Vidarte, professor of international relations at the Catholic University of Peru. The government had 13,000 police officers to guarantee the security of the summit, threatened by three days of demonstrations against Boluarte, whose unpopularity is more than 90%, according to polls. Among the leaders arriving in Lima today are: President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, the President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and President of Vietnam Luong Cuong.

The head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping, arrived this afternoon in Air Group No. 8 of the Peruvian Air Force. He was received by Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzn. The head of the Chinese regime Xi Jinping arrived in Peru for the APEC 2024 forum | Channel N Joe Biden arrives in Lima aboard the flying bunker, a plane equipped with the highest technology. On board this plane, the President of the United States is accompanied by dozens of security agents and the American army responsible for protecting the President from any danger. The impressive presidential planes of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping which will arrive in Peru | Channel N Joe Biden in Peru for APEC 2024: what happened during his last meeting with Dina Boluarte? A brief stroll through the corridors of the White House, presented as a meeting between the two presidents, provoked the departure of Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi. The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Chancellor The President of the United States, Joe Bidenarrives in Peru to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum Leaders’ Week (APEC) 2024. Among its activities, a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic, In Boluarte. This appointment was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmer Schialer, and the White House, through official channels. The President of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP), Julio Velardeunderlined the control of inflation figures in recent years. This reminded us that at the end of the 20th century the situation was different due to the nationalization policies implemented. We have suffered so much during this period that society has learned to be responsible when it comes to monetary policy, he stressed. Velarde stressed that the figures currently recorded owe a lot to the investment protection measures stipulated in the Political Constitution of Peru. Julio Velarde delivered a speech at the inauguration of the CEO Summit Apec 2024 | Television Peru Dina Boluarte Opens APEC CEO Summit 2024 The President of the Republic In Boluarte delivered the welcome speech at the APEC Per 2024 CEO Summit. The Head of State highlighted the business sector as a key partner in confronting the unprecedented challenges posed by the world. Once the covid-19 pandemic was overcome, Peru prioritized economic reactivation, which is why the APEC 2024 forum was used to welcome capital and investment funds from around the world. Boluarte said private investment will be encouraged by deactivating iconic projects such as Chavimochic and the Chancay megaport that will revolutionize trade in the Asia-Pacific region. Dina Boluarte Opens APEC CEO Summit 2024 | TV by The November 14 protests coincide with the arrival of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC The demonstrations of National strike They are entering their second day and rallies have already been called in various regions of Lima and Peru. The most important will be the one which will be held at the intersection of Aviation and Canada avenues, very close to where the international event is taking place. Protesters clash with police as members of unions and social organizations march as part of a 3-day nationwide strike during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru , November 13, 2024. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin APEC 2024: Check the agenda for today, Thursday November 14, with the arrival of Joe Biden in Lima The Peruvian capital continues with a series of key events for the leaders' summit. For this day, the arrival of the American president and the head of the Chinese regime stands out Dina Boluarte in an archive photograph. Executive receives APEC leaders amid citizen discontent. Photo: Presidency of Peru The president In Boluarte is preparing this Thursday to receive two state visits to the Government Palace, as part of the leaders' week of the 2024 Summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which is taking place in Lima. Meeting with Joe Biden and Xi Jinping The American president, Joe Bidenand the head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping, will meet on Saturday November 16 on the sidelines of the summit of APEC (Asia-Pacific) in Lima. This will be the third face-to-face meeting of the two leaders and the last for Joe Bidenwho will hand over in January to Republican Donald Trump, who has appointed to his team people favorable to adopting a hard line against Beijing. The outgoing president will use the opportunity to take stock of efforts to manage the rivalry responsibly, the source said. Despite deep disagreements, the two superpowers have made progress in areas of common interest, he added. He cited improving military communications and combating synthetic drug trafficking as examples. Joe Biden's mandate was marked by very strong tensions with Beijing, but also by the maintenance of dialogue between the two countries. Outgoing United States President Joe Biden; and the head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping, will meet this Saturday, November 16 on the sidelines of the 2024 APEC summit. Xi Jinping arrives to inaugurate Chinese megaport in Peru China, the world's second-largest economy, faces a prolonged housing crisis and weak consumption, which could worsen under Trump if he imposes the 60% tariffs on Chinese goods he promised during the campaign . In Peru, Xi plans to inaugurate the port of Chancay, about 80 km north of Lima, the first South American port financed by China. The $3.5 billion complex is intended to serve as a major trade hub and is seen as a symbol of growing Chinese influence in South America. The quote from APEC It begins Thursday with ministerial meetings, followed by two days of talks between the leaders. The inauguration of the Chancay megaport will take place online and from the Government Palace for security reasons Foreign Minister Elmer Schialler said it was the Chinese leader who made the request. The event is scheduled for November 14 Meeting of Dina Boluarte and Xi Jinping during his state visit to China. Photo: Presidency Peru This November 14, the president In Boluarte and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will inaugurate the Chancay Megaport during a ceremony that will take place virtually from the Government Palace, as reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmer Schialler. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: helicopters, high-tech weapons and hundreds of security agents will protect them The arrival of the presidents of the United States and China in Lima will be marked by strict protection measures, with armored vehicles and exclusive interchangeable itineraries to guarantee the security of the event. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: helicopters, high-tech weapons and hundreds of security agents will protect them. (Capture: Panamericana Television) THE Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2024 in Lima, Peru, generated a significant logistical and security effort, notably for the arrival of two of the main world leaders: the President of the United States, Joe Bidenand the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/peru/2024/11/14/apec-2024-en-vivo-ultimas-noticias-del-foro-asia-pacifico-llegada-de-joe-biden-xi-jinping-y-otros-lideres-mundiales-a-peru-hoy-jueves-14-de-noviembre/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos