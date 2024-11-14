Donald Trump and Elon Musk are allied with rival social media platforms





Despite their close political ties, President-elect Donald Trump and X owner Elon Musk are business competitors.

Trump is the majority shareholder of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which is the parent company of the new Truth Social platform. Musk owns X, formerly known as Twitter, which is the dominant player in the microblogging space. The two men, whose companies compete for users' time, advertisers' dollars and dominance of the cultural debate, have not let their burgeoning technology assets interfere with their political union.

Truth Social and

Xs' content has moved closer to Truth Social since Musk took over, said Erik Nisbet, director of the Center for Communication and Public Policy at Northwestern University. Its philosophy of free speech is much closer to that of Truth Social.

Lax content moderation standards are essential to this effort, not a bug on either platform.

Both Truth Social and X market themselves strongly as free speech platforms that cater to conservative audiences. However, there is a difference in the extent to which they moderate content. X, while relaxing its guidelines, still has robust content moderation, largely because it relies on blue-chip advertisers and media partners for platform revenue. During the first half of this year, X suspended approximately 5.3 million accounts for violating various content moderation policies, the company said in a September report.

Truth Social, which has virtually no advertising business, is not bound by the same imperative to meet the needs of its customers. Truth Social is an alternative technology site, a term for platforms that deliberately state they will engage in limited content moderation, Nisbet said.

There is also a marked difference between the size of each platform. X is a global brand with users from all corners of the world. Truth Social, on the other hand, is a regional player in the United States that caters primarily to Trump's most ardent supporters, meaning it has only a fraction of X's users. As of September, Truth Social had 698 000 active monthly users on its mobile apps, while X had 70.4 million, according to Similarweb data. The difference in overall online traffic is even more striking. In September, X recorded 1 billion web visits on desktop and mobile, compared to only 11.3 million for Truth Social, according to the same source.

Both Truth Social and X play a vital role in their audience's media diet as the place they regularly get their news. Fifty-seven percent of Truth Social users regularly receive their news from the platform, according to Pew Research data. On X, the figure is only slightly higher, with 59% of users saying the same thing, according to a Pews study.

The emergence of Truth Social is part of a broader trend in the social media industry that is seeing a proliferation of new platforms. Where the space was once dominated by Metas Threads and Bytedances TikTok technology. . There is more of a niche ecology to social media, Nisbet said.

The close relationship between Trump and Musk and the similarity of their activities led the Financial Times and veteran technology journalist and CNN contributor Kara Swisher to speculate that Truth Social and X could merge in the future. If such a deal were to go through, it would make business sense for Trump and not X, Nisbet said.

With its marginal user count and virtually nonexistent revenue, Truth Social appears to have little impact on X's overall business. Truth Social generated $2.6 million in revenue in the third quarter. X, despite its struggles since Musk purchased the platform in October 2022, still eclipses Truth Social with an estimated $2 billion in advertising revenue.

Oddly enough, Truth Social had a higher valuation than X earlier this year, when its share price and therefore market cap increased.

Any potential deal could still net Trump a windfall given that his stake is worth about $3.3 billion. It makes sense that Trump's exit strategy would be to cash in on his actions, Nisbet said. He needs someone to redeem him.

Truth Social's narrow audience means that any mainstream crossover of its content is always limited to posts from its most famous user (and largest shareholder). More people are exposed to Truth Social content through news media reporting on Trump's latest rant than through the platform, Nisbet said.

