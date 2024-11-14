Erdoan and the Emir of Qatar sign commercial and military cooperation agreements in Ankara





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, signed eight agreements in Ankara on Thursday aimed at developing military and commercial activities between the two countries, the official Anadolu news agency reported. Al Thani was received by President Erdoan at his presidential palace in an official ceremony on Thursday. The leaders then presided over the 10th edition of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting. Created in 2014, the committee meets annually, alternately between Qatar and Turkey, under the joint leadership of the two leaders. The agreements signed Thursday include understandings on trade facilitation and military and technical cooperation between the two countries. Since the first meeting of the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee, held in Doha in 2015, more than 110 agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at fostering and supporting cooperation between the countries in various fields have been signed. Turkey has deployed ground forces in Qatar since 2015. In 2017, the Turkish Land Component Command was renamed the Turkish-Qatari Joint Combined Command. Since its creation, this command has overseen a Turkish military base in Qatar, which currently houses some 3,000 soldiers. The Turkish Defense Ministry said the deployment of naval and air assets to Qatar was in line with bilateral agreements, with the aim of strengthening joint exercises and advisory activities. The close cooperation between Erdoan and Al Thani has led to claims that they are in fact trading partners. Critics frequently claim that the Erdoan family is the real owner of the factories and companies that Qatari businessmen have recently bought in Türkiye. In 2020, Erdoan called criticism of bilateral economic agreements granting privileges to Qatar fascism, saying: “When the investor is American or British, there is no outcry, but when the investor is Qatari, there is launches vicious attacks. Among other examples, the sale of the BMC armored vehicle factory to Qatari partners at a significantly reduced price in 2014, involving businessmen close to Erdoan, was a major topic of debate in Turkey. The opposition's claims suggested that the value of the factory land alone exceeded the total sale price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/11/14/erdogan-qatari-emir-sign-agreements-in-ankara-on-trade-military-cooperation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos