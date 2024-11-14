Ministry of Education; Trump's Attorney GeneralExBulletin





Good morning. You are reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's best stories

President-elect Donald Trump announced he would nominate Matt Gaetz, a Florida lawmaker who has been the subject of repeated investigations, to be attorney general. Gaetz, a Trump ally, has limited legal experience but is known for frequently challenging the Justice Department. The nomination drew criticism from Democrats and raised concerns among some Senate Republicans.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) questions Attorney General Merrick Garland during a hearing by the House Judiciary Committee on June 4. President-elect Trump announced Wednesday his intention to nominate Gaetz to lead the Justice Department. Allison Bailey/AFP via Getty Images .

. Allison Bailey/AFP via Getty Images Gaetz was under review by the House Ethics Committee, but that investigation ended last night when he resigned from the House, NPR's Carrie Johnson told Up First. The committee planned to release its findings as early as this week. It is not yet clear whether this will happen. Trump says Gaetz will root out corruption in the Justice Department. It is also possible that he will carry out Trump's retaliation against prosecutors and his perceived enemies.

Several Democratic-led states are forming coalitions and developing plans to oppose policies they expect from the new administration. State leaders are scrambling to protect themselves against what they describe as threats to democracy and constitutional norms. This comes as the Republican Party wins a power trifecta in the nation's capital: the presidency, control of the House and a three-seat majority in the Senate.

A new group called Governors Safeguarding Democracy says broadly it will work with legal experts and advocates to address the challenges facing democracy. NPR's Ryland Barton says Trump was not mentioned on the group's website or ad. The group responded to an idea floated by Trump's new deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, that National Guard units in red states could carry out mass deportations in blue states. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called the plan unacceptable and said he would not cooperate.

French authorities are deploying thousands of police officers to secure a Paris stadium ahead of tonight's soccer match between the French and Israeli national teams. The match is moving forward despite calls to postpone it or change the venue due to anti-Semitic and anti-Arab violence that took place in Amsterdam last week when an Israeli team played there.

The match has been called high risk, but French officials say they won't back down from anti-Semitic threats, NPR's Eleanor Beardsley said. They deployed 4,000 agents, four times more than usual, with a double layer of security. Officials say fewer than 13,000 tickets have been sold for the venue, which can accommodate 80,000 people. Beardsley said French Jews commented that they felt they were being blamed for the war, especially if it lasted a long time. Special series

Former President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Macomb Community College on November 1 in Warren, Michigan. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

toggle captionChip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Each weekday, Morning Edition will dig deeper into one of the promises President-elect Donald Trump made for the first day of his administration.

One of Trump's clearest campaign promises is his plan to close the Department of Education. Since 1979, the federal department has overseen everything from student loans to support for special education in public schools. It does not operate public schools and universities, which is left to state and local governments. Jon Valant, an education policy expert at the Brookings Institution, says many Republicans have been calling for abolishing the Department of Education for some time. Valant explores the reasons for this push and the potential consequences should it come to fruition.

Life Tips Photo Illustration by Becky Harlan/NPR

Extracurricular activities can encourage courage and foster belonging in children. But for some children, it can also lead to stressful obligations. It can be difficult for parents to know when a child is ready to stop participating in an activity. Vanessa Lapointe, child psychologist and parenting coach, gives you advice on how to have difficult conversations with your child about quitting smoking.

If the news of their desire to quit sparks a strong reaction from you, determine if the problem is yours. Ask your child what is going on. Sometimes the problem turns out to be simple. The younger your child is, the less likely he is to express his emotions verbally. Pay attention to other signals to understand how they feel. Quitting or toughing it out aren't the only options. Consider a creative compromise.

Click here for more ways to talk to your child about quitting smoking.

3 things to know before you leave

Students walk past the Rush Rhees Library at the University of Rochester on February 22, 2023. Ted Shaffrey/AP .

. Ted Shaffrey/AP The University of Rochester is investigating the origin of hundreds of “wanted” posters that have appeared across campus, accusing some staff members of contributing to “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza. Over the weekend, the Florida Department of Education released a list of more than 700 books banned in elementary and secondary schools across the state during the last school year. The list has grown by almost 400 books compared to the one published a year ago. (via Central Florida Public Radio) Shaboozey's hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 17 non-consecutive weeks, becoming the longest-running chart-topper of the decade.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/14/g-s1-34143/up-first-newsletter-donald-trump-attorney-general-mike-gaetz-department-of-education The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos