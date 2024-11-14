Xi Jinping highlights growing partnership between China and Latin America





Chinese President Xi Jinping likened China's relations with Latin America and the Caribbean to a line from an ancient Chinese poem: “True friends always feel close to each other, no matter how far apart they are.” separated. » Since taking office, Xi has visited the region five times, meeting with leaders, signing cooperation agreements and fostering closer ties. Xi's recent visits to Peru and Brazil aimed to strengthen collaboration and boost exchanges. In Peru, he highlighted the importance of the Chancay Port, a major Sino-Peru project that will halve maritime freight times between South America and Asia, thereby strengthening trade and connectivity. The port is part of a broader effort to build a new land-sea corridor connecting China and Latin America. Since 2012, China has been Latin America's second largest trading partner. In 2022, trade between the two sides reached $485.7 billion, an increase of 7.7 percent from the previous year. With 22 Latin American countries joining China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), projects such as the Belo Monte hydroelectric power plant transmission line in Brazil, the Belgrano Cargas railway in Argentina and Jamaica's North-South Highway highlighted the success of the partnership. Cultural ties have also grown, with 180 twinning partnerships established between China and 17 Latin American countries. Xi stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges, citing a Brazilian proverb “Condition of good friends, condition of old wine” to describe long-standing friendship. Cultural collaboration platforms have developed, strengthening mutual understanding. China's influence in Latin America extends to the energy sector, particularly photovoltaic (PV) energy. Chinese companies are helping develop photovoltaic plants in the region, contributing to a greener energy landscape and supporting Brazil's reindustrialization efforts. Xi's vision of a shared future was highlighted during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to China, where several cooperation agreements were signed. Xi also honored former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff with the Friendship Medal for her contributions to China-Brazil relations. “The 'Chinese Dream' and the 'Latin American Dream' are closely linked,” Xi said, emphasizing the shared commitment to pursuing a better future together. Source: China

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freshplaza.com/north-america/article/9678340/xi-jinping-emphasizes-growing-china-latin-america-partnership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

