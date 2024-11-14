Donald Trump's family may not be involved in his second term





President-elect Donald Trump was joined on stage by all of his children and other family members as he celebrated his stunning election victory last week.

“The whole team,” his granddaughter Kai Trump captioned a photo taken on election night that included Trump's immediate family — and Elon Musk — although his wife Melania Trump was noticeably absent.

Although some close to Trump did not appear on the campaign trail, their presence alongside him on election night led to speculation about whether they would be given leading roles in his new administration.

Trump has long kept his family close to him, both in business and politics.

But he said last year that unlike his first term, he would not let his children serve in his administration if he won the White House again. “It’s too painful for the family,” he told Fox News. “My family went through hell.”

For now, it appears he is keeping his word.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner retire from politics

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers to the first Trump administration.

Trump has often praised his eldest daughter, saying she could run for president and that he wanted to nominate her as ambassador to the United Nations.

While she and her husband were visible during his first two White House bids, Ivanka announced she would retire from politics as he embarked on his 2024 White House bid.

In November 2022, she said: “While I will always love and support my father, in the future I will do so outside of the political arena. »

Neither Ivanka nor her husband have any plans to return to politics after spending the past few years settling in Florida, Page Six reported last week.

Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have both taken to the campaign trail to support their father, but it appears neither of them will have a role in his administration.

Donald Trump Jr. said Sunday that he will not serve in his father's administration. He joined 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm whose investments include Tucker Carlson's media company. Eric Trump is the executive vice president of The Trump Organization and it seems likely that he will continue to run the family business.

There is no indication that Trump's youngest children will join his administration.

His youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, graduated from law school in 2002 and is pregnant with her first child, while his youngest son, Barron, recently started his first year of college at the Stern School of Business. New York University.

Costas Panagopoulos, a political science professor at Northeastern University, told Newsweek that Trump's family members have been under “intense surveillance” during his first term and may be less interested in public roles during the second administration.

“For some family members, intervening at key moments, like Ivanka Trump during the January 6 insurrection, with limited success, has likely been both frustrating and damaging to their reputation. They probably prefer to stay on the touches this time.”

Melania Trump risks fleeing the White House

The former and future first lady would not consider spending more time than necessary in the White House during her husband's second term.

People magazine reported that she plans to split her time between a private apartment in Washington, D.C., at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., and her home in New York, where her only child, Barron, is studying.

“She will attend the White House functions that she has been asked to attend, as she always has. Melania knows what to do, but she has a mind of her own,” a source told the magazine.

It might have to do with her revelations about the impact online trolling had on her son during Trump's first term. She wrote that her son suffered “irreparable damage” after being bullied online and in real life.

Her decision to skip a traditional White House meeting with first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday reinforces the idea that she intends to have greater autonomy in the role this time.

Lara Trump shapes the Republican Party

The person to Trump's right at his victory party was his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

She is married to Eric Trump and was chosen by the president-elect in the spring to serve as co-chair of the Republican National Committee as he sought to bring the GOP under his firm grip.

In that role, the former television producer was one of Trump's most vocal defenders in the media and oversaw increased fundraising and the party's “election integrity” initiative.

As the Republican Party regains control of the Senate and is confident it can hold on to the House, she has silenced those who question her abilities — and her father-in-law will likely reward her efforts.

A wider circle

“Trump and his family have held the presidency once before, and now he has a better idea of ​​things, a better idea of ​​the players, and also a better idea of ​​who has his trust,” said Grant Davis Reeher, professor of political science. at Syracuse University, told Newsweek. “It makes sense that he would have less need to be around trusted family members.”

This time, Trump “has a much wider net to cast” among those who have demonstrated loyalty and whom he “knows can be trusted to work with him and carry out his agenda beyond his family circle immediate,” Panagopoulos said.

Panagopoulos added that Trump “will also want to reward key people who stood by him and his candidacy, often when it was difficult to do and may even have had some political cost for them.”

“The bills are due and it’s time for Trump to pay,” he said.

Matthew Dallek, a political historian at the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University, told Newsweek that it was a “welcome” development that Trump's immediate family would not have a formal role in his second administration.

But that doesn't mean his family won't seek to profit from his presidency, Dallek said.

“It seems positive that Don Jr., for example, won't become chief of staff or special adviser, but the family is going to find a way to make a lot of money from Trump's second term,” he said.

Referring to news reports about how Trump profited from his presidency during his first term, Dallek said “the potential for corruption” during a second term is “mind-boggling.”

The Supreme Court's July ruling on presidential immunity gives Trump “a kind of blank check to enrich himself and his family,” Dallek added.

