Matt Gaetz's nomination for attorney general stuns Capitol HillExBulletin





Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., questions Attorney General Merrick Garland during a hearing by the House Judiciary Committee June 4. President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday his intention to nominate Gaetz to lead the Justice Department. Allison Bailey/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionAllison Bailey/AFP via Getty Images

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill reacted Wednesday to the news that President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for attorney general, with a mix of support, disbelief and silence.

“I was shocked by this nomination,” Sen. Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, said shortly after learning that Gaetz had been chosen to lead the Justice Department.

“Obviously the president has the right to appoint whoever he wants,” Collins said. “But that’s why the Senate’s advice and consent process is so important.”

“I am sure that many, many questions will be raised during Mr. Gaetz's hearing, if the nomination materializes,” she added.

The confusion deepened after House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters that Gaetz had resigned his congressional seat, effective immediately. It is rare for legislators to resign after being appointed; usually they wait to withdraw until they are confirmed.

“I think out of respect for us, he has issued his letter of resignation effective immediately,” Johnson said, adding that an early resignation would speed up the special election process to replace him.

If confirmed, Gaetz, 42, would take over a department that as recently as last year was investigating him for possible sex trafficking offenses. Ultimately, prosecutors recommended against filing charges against him after a lengthy investigation.

Gaetz was also the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and drugs that ended when he resigned from his post on Wednesday.

Asked about GOP concerns about the nomination, new Senate Republican leader John Thune, R-S.D., said “that's probably a good question for the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.”

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is among those raising questions. She told reporters at the Capitol that she was concerned about the number of open investigations into Gaetz.

“I'm surprised by this particular nomination and maybe some others, which, again, are not names that most of us would have thought of,” Murkowski said. “But President Trump, while he’s not a thing, he’s his own person and he’s pushing his ideas forward.”

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, did not offer her thoughts on the nominee but said “he will have his work cut out for him.”

Republicans will hold 53 seats in the next Congress after last week's elections, meaning Gaetz can only lose three votes from his own party if he hopes to be confirmed.

A rank-and-file Republican in the House of Representatives speculated bluntly about his chances: “It's an obvious nomination that has no chance in the Senate.”

But the skepticism is also nuanced. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump ally, said he was “inclined to support” his Cabinet's choices but admitted some “surprise” over Gaetz's nomination.

“The confirmation hearings will be important. [Gaetz] will have some tough questions to answer,” Graham predicted.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Trump picked to become secretary of state, said he “has known Matt for a long time” and thinks he “would do a good job.” Rubio added that he expects Gaetz to be confirmed.

“Presidents deserve great deference, as president [he has] a mandate and he has the right to surround himself with people he trusts, especially in such an important position,” he said.

