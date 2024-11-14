Activist investor Nelson Peltz says he was the 'matchmaker' behind Elon Musk and Donald Trump partnership





The billionaire activist investor who took on Disney last year in a failed proxy contest said it was the reason Elon Musk helped Donald Trump win the presidential election.

A few months before the Tesla CEO threw his support behind the now president-elect, Nelson Peltz, founding partner and CEO of Trian Partners, and his son, Diesel, brought the two together for breakfast in late spring, Peltz said at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference. Wednesday. Elon was home for a weekend, and we had breakfast and invited Donald over for breakfast, and they kind of got together again, Peltz. said during the on-stage interview. I was a matchmaker. Apparently the pair clicked, as Musk would soon become one of the president's biggest supporters, both at rallies and through donations. Musk officially endorsed Trump following an assassination attempt on the Republican during a campaign rally in July. He later contributed around $200 million to the Trump campaign. thanks to its super PACthe AP reported. Peltz, for his part, is happy that the Trump-Musk partnership has paid off, adding that the president-elect's victory depended on Musk. I don't know if Donald would have won this resounding victory without Elon. Elon was in Pennsylvania, I thought he was going to be Amish, he was there full time, Peltz said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On Tuesday, Trump named Musk co-leader of a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a consultancy-style operation, intended to slash federal spending to save money. Yet while Musk has hinted he won't join the new administration full time, he will spend a lot of time at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he has participated in job interviews and almost every meeting with Trump. , THE New York Times reported. THE The Wall Street Journal nicknamed it Musk-a-Lago. He even participated in phone calls with foreign leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the outlet. I'm happy to be the first boyfriend! he wrote in response to a user's message on X Monday. While Trump appears to welcome Musk as a team member, even taking photos with the Trump family, outside experts have warned that the relationship may not last forever. And even Trump has joked on their possible repercussions. Elon is not coming home. I can't get rid of him, at least until I love him, Trump told Republican leaders Wednesday.

