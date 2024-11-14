



Donald Trump may have won a second term in the White House last week, but his recent administration appointments have already heightened fears among some that his return to the White House will lead to an extremist agenda.

On immigration, Trump has chosen loyalists and hardliners: Stephen Miller will be deputy chief of staff for policy and advisor to the Department of Homeland Security; Tom Homan, the border czar, and Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, will lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Miller, a former Trump adviser, played a significant role in shaping Trump's immigration policies during his first administration, including the Muslim ban. Homan was the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the first Trump administration and a supporter of the family separation policy. Noem has been a fervent and strong ally of Trump for nearly a decade.

The trio is likely to help deliver on Trump's campaign promise to mass deport millions of undocumented migrants living in the United States.

On Wednesday, Trump surprised many by announcing that he would nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of his most prominent supporters, to be attorney general. Gaetz represents a conservative district in the Florida Panhandle and rose to national prominence last year when he was a key player in the putsch that ousted Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

Gaetz was also the subject of a federal sex trafficking investigation that ended in 2023 when the Biden Justice Department declined to file charges. Gaetz had always insisted he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

Trump also named former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, who served in the U.S. military in Iraq, spent four terms as a Democratic congresswoman representing Hawaii and ran for president in the Democratic primary in 2020, before leaving the party in 2022 and to become a Trump supporter.

On Tuesday, Trump shocked the Pentagon and the defense world at large by choosing Army veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his new defense secretary.

A staunch conservative, Hegseth opposes what he calls woke military programs aimed at promoting equity and inclusion and has questioned the role of women in combat. He also called for pardons for military personnel accused of war crimes.

He reportedly struck up a friendship with Trump during his appearances on Fox & Friends.

Speaking to Politico, Eric Edelman, who served as the Pentagon's top policy official during the Bush administration, said Trump's choices so far reveal that he places the highest value on loyalty, adding that one of the main criteria seemed to be the quality of people's defense. Donald Trump on television?

Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Independent Veterans of America, criticized Hegseth's nomination over X, describing the Fox News host as arguably the least qualified candidate for SecDef in American history and the most overtly political.

Get ready, America, he added.

Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor who previously claimed the West Bank did not exist, has been chosen as the next U.S. ambassador to Israel, signaling a return to an explicitly pro-Israel administration reminiscent of Trump's .

The Jewish Democratic Council of America criticized Huckabees' nomination, saying his extremist views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would not advance U.S. national security or prospects for peace.

Signaling a more combative American stance toward the United Nations, New York Representative Elise Stefanik was chosen to be the next ambassador. Stefanik called for suspending funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Stefanik gained attention last year after aggressively questioning three university presidents about anti-Semitism on campus.

Gerry Connolly, a Democratic Rep., criticized Stefanik's nomination, telling the Hill that it was a gift to Vladimir Putin and adding that she abandoned the Ukrainians in April, once again signaling plus the withdrawal of Donald Trump and Magas from the world stage.

On Saturday, Trump announced that Michael Pompeo, the former secretary of state who has criticized the former president and his policies over the years, and Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador who challenged Trump at the Republican primary, would not be part of his second primary. administration.

The rejection of Haley and Pompeo can also be seen as the rejection of two individuals who supported US support for Ukraine.

John Ratcliffe, a close Trump ally and former director of national intelligence, has been chosen as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ratcliffe served as director of national intelligence at the end of Trump's first term, during which he was accused by Democrats and former officials of declassifying intelligence to help Trump and attack political opponents such as Joe Biden, a claim which his office denied.

Lee Zeldin, the former New York congressman, was chosen to serve as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, drawing criticism from environmental groups.

As a representative, Zeldin voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided billions of dollars to expand clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and also opposed the legislation on climate, according to the environmental advocacy group League of Conservation Voters.

Ben Jealous, executive director of the Sierra Club, called Zeldin an unskilled anti-American worker who opposes efforts to preserve our air and water quality, adding that his selection exposes Donald Trump's intentions to, once again, sell our health, our communities, our jobs and our future into the hands of polluting companies.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate, will lead the Department of Government Effectiveness, Trump said, which aims to reduce the federal bureaucracy by about a third.

Although it is not a government agency, it will operate externally to drive meaningful reforms and introduce an entrepreneurial approach to government.

Musk's appointment drew criticism from Public Citizen, a progressive consumer rights nonprofit.

Not only does Musk know nothing about government efficiency and regulation, but his own companies routinely run up against the very rules he will be able to attack, co-chair Lisa Gilbert said in a statement.

Marco Rubio, the Florida senator known for his hard line on China, Iran and Venezuela, is expected to be named Trump's secretary of state, and Trump has asked Congressman Mike Waltz, Retired Green Beret and longtime ally known for his tough character. position on China, to become its national security advisor.

Rubio notably received support from John Fetterman, the Democratic senator, who said Tuesday that despite their political differences, he thought Rubio was a wise choice and looked forward to voting for his confirmation.

Other choices include Susie Wiles, Trump 2024 campaign manager, as chief of staff; real estate investor, longtime friend and Trump donor Steve Witkoff as special envoy to the Middle East; and William Joseph McGinley, who served as first-term cabinet secretary and White House counsel, among others.

In his announcement, Trump said McGinley would help him advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the militarization of law enforcement.

